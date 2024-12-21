Rema’s “Yayo,” Asake’s “Active,” & Tyla’s “Jump” Make Barack Obama’s 2024 Playlist

As is his tradition, Barack Obama has shared his favourite music from 2024, highlighting the songs that have been on repeat for him this year. The former U.S. president continues to showcase his broad taste in music with a lineup of tracks that span genres and continents.

Sharing the list on Instagram, Obama wrote,

Here are my favourite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist.

This year, standout artists include Rema, Asake, Tyla, and Shaboozey. Rema makes an appearance with “Yayo” from his “HEIS” album, while Asake’s “Active” featuring Travis Scott represents his latest project, “Lungu Boy.” Tyla returns with “Jump,” a track from her self-titled debut album “Tyla” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng, and Shaboozey rounds out the list with track “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Here’s a look at his playlist: