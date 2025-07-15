Cynthia and Jordan Became Inseparable After Their First Date!

Sometimes we could be uncertain of how first dates might turn out. But then, a promise of forever can blossom, just like it did in Cynthia and Jordan’s case

They chose a charming garden in springtime for their first date, and in a true act of thoughtfulness, Jordan drove three hours just to be with her. That gesture alone made Cynthia grow a soft spot for him. Even though their date was cut short by a sudden downpour, it’s safe to say the rain only helped water the love that was already beginning to bloom, one moment at a time.

Now, they’re counting down to forever, and their pre-wedding shoot is a depiction of their love – sweet, warm and beautiful!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Cynthia:

Our story began online in England. What struck me from the very beginning was Jordan’s thoughtfulness. For our first date, he drove all the way from Bedford to Bristol, roughly a 3-hour journey, which I found incredibly intentional. We chose to meet in a stunning garden in the springtime, surrounded by blooming flowers. However, our date took an unexpected turn when a sudden downpour began.

With no shelter in sight, we found ourselves huddled under a tree, trying to stay dry. Being 5’0″ next to his 6’3″ frame made the moment both a little awkward and undeniably cute, especially when he gave me his jacket as I was freezing. We actually got lost that day as the garden was quite huge and had to stay put under the tree for a hour before we found our way back to the car. That rainy first date became a cherished memory for us. Fast forward just a year and a half later, I get to say “ I do” to that thoughtful man who drove three hours for a first date.

Credits

Bride: @cynthiaa__o

Photography: @erhobak_studio

Makeup: @sheer_glow

Hair: @Chinesebeauti_hair