Fisayo and Chigozie Met in High School – Now, It’s Happy Ever After

What are the chances of your high school crush becoming your forever love? Well, based on Fisayo and Chigozie’s love story, we’d say very high!

These lovebirds, who once had major crushes on each other back in secondary school, are now getting to spend the rest of their lives together. They exchanged vows in an elegant white wedding ceremony, and it was nothing short of magical. Fisayo looked pristine with her sweetheart looking dapper by her side. Their day was filled with love, joy, and all the beauty that comes with saying “I do” to forever. They also had a culturally rich Yoruba-Igbo traditional wedding, which was a beautiful blend of culture and sweet love. We bet you’ll love every bit of it as you scroll.

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Chigozie:

Our love story started in secondary school. We were in the same class in JS3, and we became friends. Every year, students were reshuffled and placed in different classes, but somehow, we were placed in the same class from JS3 to SS3. The chance of two people being placed in the same class for 4 years consecutively was rare. We had a crush on each other, but we remained just friends throughout secondary school. After secondary school, Fisayo moved to the U.S. for undergrad. I went to university in Nigeria. We continued to stay in touch, chatting on Facebook and talking on the phone despite the distance. For one whole year while she was outside Nigeria, I would call frequently, and we would chat on Facebook for hours as “very good friends”. Until one day, Fisayo asked me “so, what are we?”.

Then I told her that I liked her, and I wanted us to be more than friends. Afterwards, I asked her to be my girlfriend. That was the beginning of our long-distance relationship from Nigeria to the U.S. After quite a while, I went to the U.S. for my masters, and we finally shortened the distance but still lived in different cities. Luckily, we were always within driving distance of each other and would see each other more regularly. We went from classmates, to friendship, to dating to becoming husband and wife.

Sealed with a kiss

Let’s take in the beauty of the lovely decor

Let. the fun begin!

Give way, lovebirds coming through!

It’s all fun from here!

Fisayo and Chigozie also had a traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

Time for the sweet first look

Chiagozie is here for his stunning bride

Idobale as the Yoruba culture demands

It’s a warm welcome

Joined together as one!

The second outfit slay we signed up for!

Let the fun begin

Credits

Photography @crispyphotographss

Videography @smokhyimagery

Planner @bankysuevents