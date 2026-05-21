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It's a Baby Boy! Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke Welcome Their First Child

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It’s a Baby Boy! Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke Welcome Their First Child

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and her husband Ugo Nwoke have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, less than two years after their June 2024 wedding. Sharon announced the arrival with maternity photos and an emotional caption, revealing her son’s initials are W.I.N. and signing off as “Mama Win.”
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Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and husband Ugo Nwoke pose together during her maternity shoot, Sharon wearing a black bralette and grey cargo trousers showcasing her baby bump

Sharon Ooja and her husband Ugo Nwoke photographed together during her pregnancy shoot ahead of announcing the birth of their first child, a baby boy, in May 2026. Photo Credit: Sharon Ooja Nwoke/Instagram 

The most joyful news just hit our timelines and if you are not smiling by the end of this sentence, keep reading. Sharon Ooja has become a mummy! The Nollywood actress and her husband Ugo Nwoke have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and the announcement she shared on Instagram has us genuinely emotional in the best possible way.

Less than two years after her stunning three-part wedding celebration in June 2024 — a traditional ceremony, a civil wedding, and a white wedding — Sharon is now a mother, and she could not be more grateful. She shared the news alongside pregnancy photos that show exactly why she kept this pregnancy so beautifully private.

For her maternity shoot, she wore a minimalist black bralette showcasing her bare baby bump, paired with oversized cargo trousers in an earthy grey-taupe shade and a matching button-down shirt tied casually at the waist. Her hair was styled into a full cloud of natural curls, and her husband stood beside her, peace sign up, matching her energy entirely. The two of them together looked every bit like people living in the middle of something wonderful.

Sharon Ooja and husband Ugo Nwoke celebrate during her maternity shoot, Sharon raising one arm in joy while Ugo flashes a peace sign, both wearing matching grey and black outfits

Sharon Ooja and husband Ugo Nwoke celebrate during her maternity shoot, Sharon raising one arm in joy while Ugo flashes a peace sign, both wearing matching grey and black outfits. Photo Credit: Sharon Ooja Nwoke/Instagram 

Her caption was the full testimony. “I just gave birth to the most handsome baby boy I have ever seen,” she wrote. “2025/2026 — God truly ushered me into the most beautiful years of my life and wrote a story that only He can take the glory for.” She revealed the baby’s initials are W.I.N., and signed off with: “You can officially call me mama win, the yummiest mummy on the block.” She also had deeply moving words for her husband: “Thank you for loving me so fiercely and beautifully through every stage of our pregnancy. The prayers, reassurance, back rubs, trips, baths, endless gifts, food runs and the way you carried me emotionally and spiritually these past nine months — baby, you are truly everything.”

Pregnant Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja poses alone in a photography studio wearing a black bralette and grey cargo trousers, showing her baby bump ahead of welcoming her first child

Sharon Ooja in a solo maternity shoot portrait, photographed in a studio setting as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Ugo Nwoke in 2026. Photo Credit: Sharon Ooja Nwoke/Instagram 

Sharon joins a growing and beautiful wave of Nollywood women stepping into motherhood this season. Veekee James welcomed her daughter Eliana Adeife Atere on 2 May 2026, and Ini DimaOkojie announced her pregnancy just last month.

Has this not been the most amazing season? See more of Sharon’s pregnancy photos below.

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