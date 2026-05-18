Omowunmi Dada’s Royal Blue Look at the “Okanjuwa” Premiere Is Giving Northern Nigerian Royalty

Ready to be blown away by some blue?

Omawunmi Dada stepped out for the “Okanjuwa” premiere last night, wearing a royal blue look inspired by Northern Nigerian royalty. The official theme for the evening was “Eid-MetGala,” and she completely leaned into the cultural fusion.

Sharing the look on her Instagram, she captioned it:

Serving Muslimah elegance because Eid came a little early for the OKANJUWA premiere. Dresscode is Eid-MetGala, now my team can’t decide whether I look more like a Khadijah or a Zareema . Which team are you on?

The base of her outfit is a structured, floor-length column gown in a striking shade of blue. The material has a rich texture that holds its shape, featuring a modest boat neckline paired with a sheer panel across the collarbone highlighted by a neat row of silver crystals. Down the bodice, vertical lines of linear beadwork run past the waist, creating a sharp, structured silhouette before smoothing out into a clean skirt. For a bit of sculptural flair, the long sleeves finish with structured, petal-like ruffles around the forearms.

To hit that perfect note of Northern cultural grace, a matching chiffon veil draped over her headpiece flows down her back, pooling into a long cape behind her. The setting for her photoshoot features traditional Hausa architectural patterns and handwoven baskets, making her vibrant blue outfit stand out even more against the earthy backdrop. She rounded everything off with stacked silver bracelets, statement rings, drop earrings, and a bright pink lip.

Whether she leans more towards Team Khadijah or Team Zareema, this look is a beautiful nod to cultural heritage. Which team are you voting for?

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