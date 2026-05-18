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Omowunmi Dada’s Royal Blue Look at the "Okanjuwa" Premiere Is Giving Northern Nigerian Royalty

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Omowunmi Dada’s Royal Blue Look at the “Okanjuwa” Premiere Is Giving Northern Nigerian Royalty

Nollywood actress Omawunmi Dada attended the Okanjuwa Lagos movie premiere wearing a Northern Nigerian-inspired royal blue structured column gown and matching chiffon veil cape for the event’s “Eid-MetGala” dress code.
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Full-length portrait of Omawunmi Dada wearing a structured royal blue column gown with tiered sleeve ruffles and a matching headpiece for the Okanjuwa movie premiere.

The complete full-length view of Omawunmi Dada’s custom royal blue Northern Nigerian-inspired ensemble for the Okanjuwa premiere. Photo Credit: Omowunmi Dada/Instagram

Ready to be blown away by some blue?

Omawunmi Dada stepped out for the “Okanjuwa” premiere last night, wearing a royal blue look inspired by Northern Nigerian royalty. The official theme for the evening was “Eid-MetGala,” and she completely leaned into the cultural fusion.

Sharing the look on her Instagram, she captioned it:

Serving Muslimah elegance because Eid came a little early for the OKANJUWA premiere. Dresscode is Eid-MetGala, now my team can’t decide whether I look more like a Khadijah or a Zareema . Which team are you on?

The base of her outfit is a structured, floor-length column gown in a striking shade of blue. The material has a rich texture that holds its shape, featuring a modest boat neckline paired with a sheer panel across the collarbone highlighted by a neat row of silver crystals. Down the bodice, vertical lines of linear beadwork run past the waist, creating a sharp, structured silhouette before smoothing out into a clean skirt. For a bit of sculptural flair, the long sleeves finish with structured, petal-like ruffles around the forearms.

Actress Omawunmi Dada posing with a flowing royal blue chiffon veil cape in motion against a traditional Hausa architectural backdrop for the Okanjuwa film premiere.

Omawunmi Dada’s dramatic flowing chiffon cape and custom royal blue gown tailored for the Eid-MetGala dress code. Photo Credit: Omowunmi Dada/Instagram

To hit that perfect note of Northern cultural grace, a matching chiffon veil draped over her headpiece flows down her back, pooling into a long cape behind her. The setting for her photoshoot features traditional Hausa architectural patterns and handwoven baskets, making her vibrant blue outfit stand out even more against the earthy backdrop. She rounded everything off with stacked silver bracelets, statement rings, drop earrings, and a bright pink lip.

Whether she leans more towards Team Khadijah or Team Zareema, this look is a beautiful nod to cultural heritage. Which team are you voting for?

See more looks below

 

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A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

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