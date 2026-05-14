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Tobi Amusan Wins Nigeria’s First Gold at the 2026 African Athletics Championships in Accra

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Tobi Amusan Wins Nigeria’s First Gold at the 2026 African Athletics Championships in Accra

Tobi Amusan wins Nigeria’s first gold medal at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra. The world record holder secured her third consecutive 100m hurdles title with a 12.83s finish, leading a strong medal haul for Team Nigeria at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.
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Tobi Amusan celebrating her gold medal win in the 100m hurdles at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra.

Tobi Amusan secures her third consecutive African 100m hurdles title at the 2026 Championships in Accra. Crossing the line in 12.83 seconds, the world record holder earns Team Nigeria’s first gold of the meet at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Photo Credit: Making of Champs/Instagram

The “Tobi Express” is back on track! Tobi Amusan has officially secured Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana. True to form, the world record holder dominated the Women’s 100m hurdles final on Wednesday, May 13th, marking her third continental title in the event following her previous victories in Asaba (2018) and Mauritius (2022).

Amusan showed her intent early, qualifying fastest from the heats and semi-finals. In the final, she maintained her momentum from start to finish, crossing the line in 12.83 seconds. While the stadium faced some technical hurdles of its own, including a malfunctioning timing system that delayed official results, Amusan’s victory was undeniable. Speaking after the race, she noted that she didn’t know what the time was, but getting the win was all that mattered.

It wasn’t just a win for Tobi; it was a strong showing for the green and white overall. Her compatriot, Adaobi Tabugbo, secured the bronze medal with a time of 13.26 seconds, marking her first individual senior international medal for Nigeria. Zimbabwe’s Ashley Miller took the silver (13.24s), preventing a Nigerian 1-2 finish.

This victory provided a much-needed boost for Team Nigeria on Day 2 of the championships. The day concluded on another high note with Nigeria also taking gold in the Mixed 4x400m relay, thanks to a superb combined effort from Ezekiel Asuquo, Toheebat Jimoh, Victor Sampson, and Patience OkonGeorge.

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