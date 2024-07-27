See How #TeamNigeria Showed Up at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony was a spectacle as nations from around the globe showcased their cultural heritage through their various costumes. Nigeria also joined in the opening ceremony. Led by the flagbearer, Tobi Amusan and general team captain Anuoluwapo Opeyori, the delegates wore elegant and colourful outfits designed to represent the nation’s diverse ethnic groups.

The attires from different tribes of the country including Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, and Tiv, featured patterns, bright colours, and accessories, reflecting Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

See photos of the delegates

Chioma Onyekwere Lyons ready for the opening ceremony

