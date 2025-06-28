Joel Kachi Benson’s “Madu” Wins Emmy for Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary

If you saw the video back in 2020 — a young boy, barefoot in Lagos, dancing ballet in the rain — chances are, you never forgot it. That boy is Anthony Madu, and his story has now received one of the highest honours in documentary filmmaking.

“Madu,” the Disney Original Documentary directed by Joel Kachi Benson and Matt Ogens, has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary. The award was presented at the 46th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards in New York City, where Anthony’s journey was recognised not only for its emotional depth but also for its powerful commentary on art, opportunity, and youth potential on a global stage.

The film chronicles Anthony’s rise to international attention after a 44-second video of him dancing in the rain went viral, amassing over 16 million views. From the streets of Lagos to receiving a scholarship at Elmhurst Ballet School in the United Kingdom, “Madu ” follows his inspiring transition from obscurity to the world stage.

The documentary, which premiered globally on Disney+ in March 2024, also received a nomination in the Outstanding Direction – Documentary category. It was screened at notable festivals, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the iREP International Documentary Film Festival in Lago

Reacting to the win on Instagram, Benson wrote:

“We won an Emmy!!! Times like this I look back and I’m grateful for the journey, the pain, and the progress. It wasn’t always easy but the Almighty remains the ultimate source of strength. It takes a village to raise a child…so I thank EVERYONE who’s been on this journey with me — those who taught me to dream, those who laughed at my dreams, and those who told me to keep dreaming. Thank you all. This win is for us…the ones who dare to keep dreaming even when the world is laughing.”

“Madu” was nominated alongside other impressive entries, including As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial, Butterfly in the Sky, Hollywood Black, and King Coal (POV), but ultimately emerged as the winner in its category.

