Joel Kachi Benson Scores Two Emmy Nominations for his Outstanding Documentary; ‘Madu’

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson has scored two Emmy nominations for ‘Madu,’ the riveting feature documentary he co-directed with Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Matt Ogens.



Nominated in the categories of Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary and Outstanding Direction at the News and Documentary Emmy Awards, the recognition marks a historic milestone – making Bension the first Nigeria documentary filmmaker to be nominated for Outstanding Direction and signaling a significant leap forward for the nation’s document film industry.

‘Madu’ tells the inspirational true story of Anthony Madu, a young ballet dancer from Lagos whose video dancing in the rain went viral and changed his life forever. From the streets of Nigeria to the prestigious Elmhurst Ballet School, in the United Kingdom, the film traces Anthony’s inspiring journey with intimacy, beauty, and emotional weight.

Premiering globally on Disney+, ‘Madu’ has garnered critical acclaim for its poetic visual style, tender narrative, and themes of resilience, identity, and opportunity. It has been featured at leading festivals and adopted as an educational resource across multiple countries.

The nominations go beyond a personal triumph for Benson who is renowned for his Venice Lion-winning ‘Daughters of Chibok,’ whose sequel ‘Mothers of Chibok’ recently premiered in Nigeria. Rather, they signal the global appeal African documentary is gaining.

Stories like ‘Madu’ are why I became a filmmaker, Benson shared. They remind us that hope can come from the most unexpected places, and that the world is hungry for stories told from an authentic African perspective. This recognition by the National Academy of Television Arts is a win for all of us who believe in the power of documentary to change minds and change lives.



Through his Lagos-based production company, JB Multimedia Studios, Benson has consistently pushed the boundaries of impact storytelling, spotlighting everyday heroes, hidden struggles, and transformational journeys across the continent.

With these Emmy nominations, Benson becomes one of the few Nigerian directors to be recognized at such a prestigious level, joining a growing wave of African creators gaining traction on the world stage.

About Joel Kachi Benson

Joel Kachi Benson is a Nigerian documentary filmmaker and founder of JB Multimedia Studios. Known for pioneering immersive and impact-driven films, he won the Venice Lion in 2019 for Daughters of Chibok, the first VR film from Nigeria. His work blends powerful storytelling with social advocacy, earning him recognition as one of Africa’s leading voices in nonfiction film.

About JB Multimedia Studios

JB Multimedia Studios is a Lagos-based production house committed to telling African stories that inform, inspire, and ignite change. With a focus on documentaries and multimedia storytelling, the studio works at the intersection of creativity, education, and advocacy.

Sponsored Content