Proud Moment! Ken Nwadiogbu Wins the 2026 Young Generation Art Award in Berlin

The Macallan Deepens Cultural Relevance by Supporting Emerging African Artists

Afrobeats to the World Exhibition Reopens, Inviting More Visitors Into the Story of a Global Sound

Launching KESSA - The New Generation of African storytellers

Yinka Ilori Is the Designer Behind AFCON 2025’s Man of the Match Trophy

Anthony Azekwoh Brings His Viral Wedding-Inspired Collection to Life

Beeta Art Festival Returns This December For Its 5th 'Connected Voices' Edition in Abuja

Amma Abena Invites You to Pause: An Intimate First Listen of Paddle to Your Resting Place, Her Sophomore EP

A First Look Inside MOWAA’s New Institute Shaping West African Art

When Heritage Meets Artistry: The Macallan Toasts 10 Years of The LadyMaker

Nigerian artist Ken Nwadiogbu has won the 2026 Young Generation Art Award, taking home €10,000 and a solo show at Frieze London.

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-born, London-based artist Ken Nwadiogbu has won the 2026 Young Generation Art Award.

Selected from a shortlist of five artists out of nearly 400 applicants, Nwadiogbu was presented with the award by Degussa CEO Christian Rauch at a ceremony held on 19 February 2026 at the Hotel de Rome in Berlin. The award, created by Degussa in partnership with Monopol magazine, was set up to support emerging artists at the very start of their careers — and with nearly 400 people in the running, the competition was no small thing.

As part of the win, he takes home €10,000 in prize money, a solo exhibition at Frieze London 2026, and a one-year travelling exhibition across several international locations.

If you are not yet familiar with his work, here is your introduction. Nwadiogbu is a University of Lagos and Royal College of Art graduate who started out as a self-taught artist with no formal training — and who once had plans to study civil engineering.

He is the mind behind the “Contemporealism” movement, a practice that sits between hyperrealism and contemporary social commentary. His bright yellow portraits honouring members of the Black community are among his most recognised works, and he has shown at the Royal Academy of Arts, Somerset House, Hauser & Wirth, and the Saatchi Gallery, among others.

Nigerian artist Ken Nwadiogbu holding the Young Generation Art Award 2026 trophy at the Hotel de Rome in Berlin, Germany, on 19 February 2026.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ken Nwadiogbu (@kennwadiogbu)

