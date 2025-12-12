Anthony Azekwoh Brings His Viral Wedding-Inspired Collection to Life

All year, artist Anthony Azekwoh has captured the imagination of the internet with The Wedding, his latest body of work. The collection began with The Bridesmaid, a striking portrait that instantly took over the internet. Within hours, it became the centre of conversation on X (formerly Twitter), racking up more than 10 million views, thousands of shares, and endless theories about the unseen story behind her expression.

Azekwoh has long been regarded as one of the leading digital artists from the continent. Early works like Yasuke and The Red Man helped define the identity of African digital art at the start of the decade. His true breakout arrived in 2020, when The Red Man went viral globally and sold for $25,000, a historic moment that solidified him as both a pioneer and a visionary. Since then, he has continued to blur the lines between art, literature, technology, and community, building a practice defined by openness, experimentation, and narrative worldbuilding.



But The Wedding marks Azekwoh at his most expansive, and now he’s taking it even further with an actual wedding… well, almost. He is bringing the world of the series to life through The Wedding Experience, a large-scale narrative exhibition about love, family, and grief, all presented through a fully realised wedding universe. The exhibition features portraits, sculptures, and a central dinner scene that anchors the entire story.



The exhibition is his largest to date, not just in terms of the number of paintings, but also in terms of the show itself. This time, Anthony has extended his run to a full week, filled with parties, panels, workshops and tours for audiences of all ages.



Speaking about the collection and the exhibition, Azekwoh shares:

“For me, The Wedding has been about bringing people together from all walks of life. Having them come together and bring their own stories into the work has been incredible.”

The Wedding Experience opens this weekend on Saturday, 13th December 2025, at 12a Abeke Animashaun St.and continues to the 19th of December.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Anthony Azekwoh