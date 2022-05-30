In Celebration of  World Creativity and Innovation Month Jobberman hosted a Webinar titled ‘Learn from the Maestros’ | Get the Scoop

Jobberman, one of Nigeria’s leading career platforms, hosted a Webinar celebrating the World Creativity and Innovation month to educate and connect like-minded young Nigerians in Music and Art. By putting a spotlight on outstanding creative individuals and providing nuanced conversations about their specific skills, Jobberman hopes to continue to steer interest in the sector.

The creative month tagged “Learn from the Maestros” had in attendance music promoter and West Africa Regional Head of Empire Record, Bolaji Kareem, award-winning Sound and mixing engineer/producer Kent Edunjobi, digital artists Anthony Azekwoh and Segun Samson. It explored Music and the world of creative art in the Metaverse and Non-fungible Tokens (NFT) era, demonstrating advanced knowledge of trends in Art that creators like Anthony Azekwoh have leveraged to maximize profits.

According to reports, Nigeria is Africa’s largest adopter of NFTs and is expected to have the biggest growth in NFT adoption from 13.7% to 35.3% – an increase of 22 percentage points, implying that Digital Art may easily become the new financial sanctuary for artists seeking commercial success and digital fame.

Panellist Anthony Azekwoh, a 22-year-old Nigerian self-taught Digital Artist who only adopted art six years ago, went viral when his artwork “The Red Man” was sold as an NFT online. He shared his story and encouraged artists to stick with what works for them.

“When you’re drawing, you’re trying to eliminate the noise between your head and your hand, the more you do it, the easier it becomes and that’s the main goal for an artist – presenting exactly what you envisioned. There’s no one way to make money as an artist, galleries work for some people while NFTs is the way for others, just pick what works for you and stick to it,” he concluded Speaking on the creative week, Oge Agu, Jobberman’s Head of Marketing said “As an equal-opportunity platform, Jobberman exists to solve the challenges in the labour market. We recognise the value the creative sector brings to the economy and the many job opportunities it has. We also understand how digitalization has changed the myriad ways in which creatives can express themselves, as well as their income potential. Despite the paucity of data to determine the true influence of the creative industry on job creation or other macroeconomic indicators, we are keen to help even more individuals explore these opportunities by encouraging more creators to learn and experiment with these methods.”

