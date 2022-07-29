See Highlights from the Jobberman Inaugural Networking Mixer themed ‘Drive Your Ambition’

On Friday, June 22nd, 2022, Jobberman, one of Nigeria’s leading career platforms, hosted its inaugural networking mixer themed ‘Drive your Ambition’ for professionals across various industries with a minimum of 5 years of experience. The event held in partnership with Mitsubishi/Massilia is part of Jobberman’s efforts to create and establish a community of high-achieving Nigerian talents. The goal is to ensure that these senior professionals are continuously steered towards the pinnacle of success while making it easy for employers to tap into their wealth of experience and skills through employment opportunities.

The event kicked off with a welcome address from Chisom Ofili, the Head of Recruitment at Jobberman, who introduced the Jobberman Top Professional Community and what senior professionals stand to gain when they join.

Some of these benefits include access to a curated list of top premium jobs across different industries, closed members-only masterclasses with top leaders across the country, and a platform of expression as leading experts in their rights.

The inaugural mixer also featured a panel discussion with seasoned industry professionals moderated by Mojibade Sosanya on how to Negotiate your Value to Earn your Worth.

The panelists included: Akanimoh Ojo, The Country manager, Leatherback, Funmi Abiola, The Head of Marketing and Communications at Massilia Motors, and Ahmed Alaga, Programme Manager Partnerships at Jobberman Nigeria, With the theme ‘Drive Your Ambition’, the panelists offered valuable insights on salary negotiation, defining and adding value in the workplace, and the importance of having a long-term plan for career development.

Here are a few quotes from the speakers;

“Read the room, know when to bring up the topic of salary negotiation” – Ahmed Alaga.

“Have a progress tracker when negotiating for a raise, this will help you and your supervisor see how much value you’ve added to your company” – Akanimoh Ojo

“Underpromise and overdeliver, work towards exceeding expectations” – Funmi Abiola

The evening wrapped up with great music, food, drinks, and the opportunity for professionals to expand their network.

Commenting on the event, Jobberman Nigeria’s Head of Marketing Oge Agu said “Jobberman is dedicated to supporting career professionals at every stage in their journey because we fully understand that growth should be a never-ending journey. While we have initiatives in place to support entry-level professionals, we have created the Jobberman Top Professionals Community to give mid and senior-level execs a tailored capacity expansion experience that meets them where they are and helps them get to where they aspire to be faster.”

Click the link below to learn more and join the Jobberman Top Professional Community jobberman.com/job-seeker/top-professionals

See more photos:

Sponsored Content