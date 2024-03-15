Jobberman Unveils the She’s More Initiative to Deliver Targeted Intervention Programs

One of the leading recruitment and HR solutions providers in Sub-Saharan Africa, Jobberman has launched its latest gender responsiveness campaign focused on elevating entrepreneurship and vocational training for young women in Kaduna, Kano, Adamawa, Ondo, Katsina, Bauchi, Delta, Ogun, Benue, Edo, Lagos, and Oyo states. The campaign, tagged ‘She’s More’, launched at a press conference in Lagos, is a female-focused social awareness initiative created to elevate vocational skill training among women and empower them in fields such as baking, tailoring, and cloth making.

According to Jobberman, the goal of the campaign is to train over 558,000 young women in business management, vocational skills, soft skills, and financial literacy and to support about 204,000 of them to start their businesses and help them become employers of labour.

International Women’s Month is a strategic period for us to launch this initiative. It is a testament to our commitment to not only invest in women but to accelerate the economic independence and advancement of women in Nigeria. Our focus of vocational training is to fill the business structure and skills knowledge gap in that sector of the economy,” says Samantha Ifezulike, Head of HR Jobberman Nigeria and Lead Advisor, She’s More Initiative.

“The ‘She’s More’ initiative is designed to deliver targeted intervention programs based on insights gathered on the specific needs of each of our learning states,” she said further. Popular social media influencers Omotara Akanni and Titilope Adedeokun were among the guests present at the press conference launch event.

According to a 2023 report from the (NBS), women had a higher percentage of unemployment in Q3:2023. While women have a higher rate of informal employment and self-employment compared to men, they suffer significant challenges that impede growth, including a lack of proper business skills and knowledge, an improper business structure, and access to finance.

The She’s More Initiative, implemented by Jobberman Nigeria, is said to be a continuation of its ongoing partnership with the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Nigeria Works.

About Jobberman

Founded in 2009, Jobberman started as a recruitment and job search platform but has grown into an all-encompassing career platform offering online career advice, personalised HR solutions for both individuals and institutions, as well as training services for jobseekers.





