Valerie and Arnold Knew They Were Meant to Be From the Moment They Met

Ever heard of love at first sight? That magical moment when you meet someone and it feels as though your world pauses for a minute… Valerie and Arnold’s fairytale began just like that.

From the very first moment they met three years ago, the connection was instant and undeniable. That spark became the bedrock of a love that has stood the test of time. Through long-distance, life changes, and everything in between, they discovered a home in each other’s hearts. A place of safety, peace, and sweet loving. Now, as they embark on their forever journey, they’re serving us nothing but love, style, and sweet romance with their stunning pre-wedding shoot. They look so perfect together, and we are super excited for them.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Valerie:

Some love stories take time to unfold. Ours didn’t. From the moment we met in 2022, something just felt different. It wasn’t just the excitement of getting to know someone new, it was an instant connection, the kind that makes you feel like you’ve known each other forever. Conversations flowed effortlessly, laughter came easily, and before we knew it, we had become inseparable. But life had other plans. That same year, I moved to England for my master’s, and suddenly, our love story had an unexpected challenge: distance. We told ourselves we’d be fine, that we’d figure it out, but nothing could’ve prepared us for how much we would miss each other. The late-night FaceTime calls, the constant texts, and the countdowns to our next visit became our new normal. We made it work, but the truth was simple, we didn’t want to be apart.

Arnold, being the romantic he is, couldn’t stay away for too long. He visited as often as he could, and every single time, it was like no time had passed at all. Whether we were exploring England, staying in and watching movies, or just walking hand in hand, those moments together made the distance worth it. But with every goodbye at the airport, it became clearer: this wasn’t just a relationship. This was home. And home wasn’t a place, it was each other. By 2024, we knew what had to happen. Arnold packed up and made the move to England, and just like that, the missing piece fell into place. No more long-distance, no more tearful goodbyes, just us, living the life we had always dreamed of. Through every challenge, every milestone, and every small, beautiful moment in between, we’ve been each other’s best friend, biggest cheerleader, and safe space. We’ve grown together, laughed endlessly, and built something that feels unshakable.

Now, we’re taking the next step, forever. And the best part? We get to celebrate it with all the people who have loved and supported us from the very beginning. We can’t wait to share this special moment with you

