From Social Media to the Aisle: Valerie & Ray Are on to Happily Ever After!

If you have been searching for love and have not yet given social media a chance, it’s not too late! Valerie and Ray’s sweet love story might just be the sign you need…a push to get your own forever started.

It all began on one social media app to another, and their conversations just continued to flow effortlessly. They talked about everything just like old friends, and soon, they planned to meet up. It’s absolutely no surprise to us that as soon as they met, the connection was instant. The sparks flew, and that meeting marked the beginning of something remarkable. Nine months in, Ray knew his heart was set on Valerie; she was everything he wanted, and so without wasting more time, he proposed to her, and she said yes! Now the lovebirds are on the way to becoming the latest newyleds, and we are super pumped for them! If there’s one thing we know, it’s that they are indeed a charming duo. One look at their stunning pre-wedding photos will have you nodding your head in agreement. Elegance? Check, chemistry? Check, sweet love? Check! Scroll through, and feel the magic in each frame for yourself. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Valerie:

It all began on the 23rd of August, 2024, when fate decided to have a little fun with us on a social media app. At the time, I was in transit to Lagos, distracted and giving the slowest, most annoying replies you can imagine. He was this close to blocking me (lol), but luckily, he didn’t.

The moment I landed and started responding properly, everything changed. Our conversation flowed so naturally. We talked about work, life, and everything in between. Somehow, it felt like we’d known each other forever. We quickly moved to WhatsApp, and that’s where the spark really came alive. Two weeks later, we finally met in person, and the connection was undeniable. In that moment, I knew he was the one. He checked almost everything I had ever prayed for and written down in my list of qualities for my life partner. It felt like God had been saving him just for me. Fast forward to June 7th, 2025, he went down on one knee and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever had to answer. With tears in my eyes and the biggest smile on my face, I said “YES!” to forever with him. From a random connection online to the greatest love of my life, ours is a story of divine timing, laughter, and a love that only keeps getting stronger.

How we met

By the groom, Ray:

I first stumbled into Valerie’s life back in August 2024 while I was on a work trip. What started as a simple chat turned into a meeting that left me gobsmacked — I mean, she had me cold-footed and starstruck at the same time. You know the kind of beauty and personality combo that makes you wonder if the universe is playing a prank? Yeah, that was me. Days rolled into weeks, and somewhere between laughing at her jokes and staring too long at our pictures from events (yes, I drooled a little — I even questioned the “hard guy” in me), I realised I wasn’t just lucky… I was worthy of the love I was receiving. And honestly? No one has ever cared for me like my Pookie does. She has made me the most intentional and purpose-driven version of myself. Some days, I feel like I’m living in a reality TV show because she always has her camera ready to capture our moments, big or small. But that’s how she loves: endlessly, openly, and without holding back, even in a culture that often demands loving with caution. Fast forward to June 2025, I got on one knee and asked the prettiest woman — inside and out — to do life with me forever. And guess what? She said YES! It still feels surreal, but as the big day gets closer, I’m reminded daily that this isn’t just my story — it’s our story. I am both lucky and blessed to have you, Pookie. 💍✨

Credit

Bride: @valerieohams_

Groom: @_rhaymund

Makeup: @glamby_vicky

Hairstylist: @felixempire_01

Photography: @jedoshotit