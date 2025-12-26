Let This Beauty Look Inspire a Captivating Bridal Glow on Your Big Day

Connect with us

4 hours ago

 on

Hey there, gorgeous brides-to-be, it’s Boxing Day, and we definitely have a sweet surprise package for you all to unwrap. Trust us when we say it would absolutely blow your mind!

RM Couture perfectly designed this enchanting sleeveless dress that has left us absolutely mesmerised. The look features a sweetheart neckline, a structured corset and a very high-slit skirt— an irresistible ensemble through and through. Hair by Oge had the perfect vision when styling the hair into an elegant bun that frames the face with soft tendrils, adding a romantic feel to the look. The pretty, subtle makeup Blended by Sandrahh delivered captures the look in a truly gorgeous light. This ravishing look could be your gateway to a breathtaking entrance as you walk down the aisle. All you have to do is surrender to its bold, pristine charm.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress @rm.couture_
Makeup @blended_by_sandrahh
Hairstylist @hair.byoge
Photography @streetically
Accessories @moh__accessories

