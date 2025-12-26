Connect with us

Weddings

Sierra Leone and Nigeria Converged For Love at Rima & Dejjy’s Vibrant White Wedding

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Beauty Look Inspire a Captivating Bridal Glow on Your Big Day

BN Bling Weddings

From Social Media to the Aisle: Valerie & Ray Are on to Happily Ever After!

Weddings

Chinonso & Cross' Wedding Was a Beautiful Overflow of Love, Culture and Sweetness

Beauty Look Weddings

Igbo Brides-to-be! This Igba Nkwu Bridal Inspo Is a Christmas Gift You’ll Love

Weddings

Simi’s Detty December Trip Led to Something Even Sweeter - Love!

Weddings

Watch the Romantic Moment Adesua Kissed Banky W at the #InSync25 Wedding

Beauty Look Weddings

Sparkle all Through Your Trad Wedding in This Gorgeous Inspo Served By Nelly Mbonu

Weddings

It’s Electric Chemistry and Regal Style in Toyosi & Bolu’s Yoruba Traditional Wedding Photos!

Weddings

Venus Williams Ties the Knot with Andrea Preti in a Stunning Multi-Country Celebration

Weddings

Sierra Leone and Nigeria Converged For Love at Rima & Dejjy’s Vibrant White Wedding

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s a wonderful day to celebrate the sweet cross-cultural love of Rima and Dejjy as the Nigerian-Sierra Leonean duo got hitched in a beautiful white wedding.

The lovely couple looked absolutely radiant in their beautiful outfits, and as they shared their special vows, their love could not be more evident. They were officially pronounced husband and wife, and they danced heartily while showing off their wedding bands. Their ride to their reception was a ball on its own; they clearly had so much fun on their big day! Following suit, their families all danced into the reception hall, and the festivities began. Not so long after, they shared their first dance as a newlywed couple, and it was indeed a magical moment. After Dejjy gave Rima a romantic tease on the dance floor, they changed into stunning pink aso-oke, paying stylish homage to Dejjy’s Yoruba roots. From then on, it was party galore! They danced the night away with friends and family, truly happy to be spending the rest of their lives together. Cupid did a big one connecting these two hearts, and we are thrilled to share in their joy. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography: @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php