Sierra Leone and Nigeria Converged For Love at Rima & Dejjy’s Vibrant White Wedding

It’s a wonderful day to celebrate the sweet cross-cultural love of Rima and Dejjy as the Nigerian-Sierra Leonean duo got hitched in a beautiful white wedding.

The lovely couple looked absolutely radiant in their beautiful outfits, and as they shared their special vows, their love could not be more evident. They were officially pronounced husband and wife, and they danced heartily while showing off their wedding bands. Their ride to their reception was a ball on its own; they clearly had so much fun on their big day! Following suit, their families all danced into the reception hall, and the festivities began. Not so long after, they shared their first dance as a newlywed couple, and it was indeed a magical moment. After Dejjy gave Rima a romantic tease on the dance floor, they changed into stunning pink aso-oke, paying stylish homage to Dejjy’s Yoruba roots. From then on, it was party galore! They danced the night away with friends and family, truly happy to be spending the rest of their lives together. Cupid did a big one connecting these two hearts, and we are thrilled to share in their joy. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography: @maxwelljennings