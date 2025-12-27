Connect with us

A Mutual Friend Played Matchmaker and Led Idy to Her Prince Charming!

What could be sweeter than having a friend who always looks out for you — even when it comes to matters of the heart? Idy’s friend did just that, and thanks to his excellent matchmaking skills, she found her forever with Prince.

Even though she had been avoiding the idea of meeting his friend, who was Prince, this god-sent matchmaker never gave up. He was always persistent, as if he could see the beautiful future waiting ahead for the lovebirds. After much persuasion, Idy gave in. It turned out to be the best choice! Because soon enough, they met up and became friends. Not just that, but their bond deepened as they got to know each other, and it eventually blossomed into something much more beautiful. Now, the lovely duo have tied the knot in an enchanting traditional wedding! Idy was a stunning Annang bride, a true vision of cultural elegance in her one-of-a-kind dresses, captured beautifully by Nsibidi printings and rafia material. Prince also made a charming groom in his crisp traditional attire. Together, they stepped into forever with flawless grace, and we got front row tickets to their big day through these beautiful wedding photos. As we scroll through each beautiful frame, we can’t help but bask in the cultural glory that filled the day and the beauty of their sweet love. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Idy:

A mutual friend of ours decided to play matchmaker, convinced we would be a perfect match. Every time we got together, he couldn’t help but mention this guy he wanted me to meet. At first, I was hesitant, but my friend was persistent. Eventually, I caved – partly out of curiosity and partly to put my friend’s persistence to rest. So, on a fateful day, he finally made the introduction. From that moment on, we were inseparable. We spent countless evenings playing games, laughing, and discovering shared interests. Game nights became our little escape, and what began as a simple introduction transformed into an incredible love story. Just like that, we went from lemon lemon to ‘I Do’.

 

Credit

Bride @_idyessien_
Groom @itsorion
Planner @eventbytoya
Makeup  @sunshine_makeup_artistry
Gele @gee_gele
Event Coordinator @pereventz
Hair  @style_conic
Purple Dress @veekeejames_official
Rafia Dress @concordia.atelier
Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager
Photography @lucasugoweddings
Videography @the.esiaga
Reels @nosatemz | @reelsbyeddie@weddingsbyeddie
Content Creator @raava_series@reelsbyeddie

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

