BNWedding Flow: Let These 10 Looks Be Your Wedding Guest Slay Guide This Season

Where are all our stylish ladies at? Still in the spirit of Christmas, today we’re gifting you some wedding guest inspo to level up your next wedding slay.

These 10 dashing #BNWedding Flow looks were intentionally curated to deliver 100% slay. Think of this as Stylish Santa’s special gift to you this festive season. From high glamour to effortless elegance, your next wedding invite is about to be graced with confidence, stunning style, and undeniable radiance. Why? Because every fashion preference is beautifully represented. Need proof? Dive in and see just how magical each look truly is.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Belle: @iniedo |Dress: @sevondejana | Stylist: @styl.addiction | Makeup: @just_glitz | Hairstylist: @adefunkeee | Photography: @shotbysukre

Belle: @tomike_a | Photography: @uforoabia

Belle: @diana_eneje | Dress: @moelleessentials

Belle: @riyah_abdul | Dress: @tonia.luchi_collections

Dress: @cynthetic_fits

Dress: @ijebydazzy

Belle: @kenesgloww | Dress: @illona.atelier | Makeup: @deoladacosta | Hair: @adefunkeee | Photography: @x.l_visuals

Belle: @hawa_magaji | Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi | Hair: @adefunkeee |Makeup: @annablissglams_ Photography: @koal_world | Production: @studio_showdown

Belle: @mayosama | Dress: @tmo_international x @lfjofficial

Photography: @flashandflicks_