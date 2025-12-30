Mr Macaroni Ends the Year on a High as He Receives His YouTube Gold Award

Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, who you know as Mr Macaroni, is ending the year on a very high note. The actor and comedian has just shared that he has received his 1 Million Subscribers YouTube Gold Award, marking a major milestone in his journey as one of Nigeria’s most recognisable digital creators.

The YouTube Gold Award is presented to creators who hit one million subscribers on the platform, recognising consistency, audience growth and the impact of their content. For Mr Macaroni, whose skits, short films and social commentary have built a loyal following over the years, the award feels like a full-circle moment. What started as online comedy sketches has grown into a solid body of work that now sits comfortably across film, television and digital platforms.

Sharing the news on social media, Mr Macaroni thanked his audience for sticking with him through the year, which he described as a long one. He also hinted at growth beyond numbers, pointing to a period of reflection, learning and sharpening his craft.

I am delighted to share my 1 Million Subscribers YouTube Gold Award with you all, alongside my Ronaldo body in progress. It has been a long year but I thank you all for your incredible support.

I am on a journey of personal and professional development to redefine my craft and continue to deliver premium entertainment and even better by God’s grace. We have a lot of exciting projects lined up for 2026 and I can’t wait to share them with you. Wishing everyone a safe, happy and fantabulous new year.