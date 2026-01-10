Turn Up the Heat at Your Next Owambe With These 10 Stunning #AsoebiBella Looks!

Connect with us

Hello, gorgeous ladies! The weekend is here with much excitement and promises of many lovely weddings to attend. Now, let’s get you fashionably ready for your next owambe!

You know that when it comes to showing up as a wedding guest, our goal is to always see you slay. Today, we’ve considered different style preferences and curated these 10 gorgeous #AsoebiBella looks, each one just as fabulous as the last. From amazing gele styles to eye-catching fabrics and adornments, this list is a perfect guide to wedding guest perfection! All you need to do is scroll through and envision yourself shining bright in one or more of these stunning looks. 😍

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Belle: @berbiedoll | Dress: @stitchesbyandra | Makeup: @forteglamour  | Hair: @_touchbymidz | Photography: @shot_by_pro22 | Purse: @portableaccessoriess | Studio: @berbiebeauty_studio

Belle: @ceec_official | Dress: @bibilawrence

Photography: @tokyoshotit___

Belle: @victoire_mahounou | Dress@thillorys | Makeup: @esteetouch | Gele: @ifeboy_gele | Accessories: @flakybeads | Photography: @touch_up101

Belle: @moladehh_ | Photography: @brown_of_lagos 

Belle: @_susu.ad

Belle: @a_.snack | Dress: @dupsystitches0 | Photography: @captured_byrichard

Belle: @tomike_a | Stylist: @veekee_james | Dress@stylebysai | Makeup: @tmtbylayinka | Photography: @olamide_david | Gele: @oni_gele | Hair & frontal installation @malliaworld | Accessories: @pinkperfection_accessories | Purse: @shopluxextra

Belle: @be_chiq | Dress: @be_chiq | Makeup & Gele: @wealthsmakeover | Accessories: @tavinstoresbytiwabola | Photography: @d_chic_visuals

Belle: @omecheoko | Photography@theaccrapaparazzi | Hairstylist: @annies_beauty_studio | Dress@yconcept_costumes | Makeup: @annies_beauty_studio

