Wedding SZN is Here! Slay Hard With These 10 Fabulous #BNWeddingFlow Looks

While you’re planning your Detty December line-up of events, don’t be surprised when those wedding invitations start rolling in. Because even in this festive season, love never stops.

The stunning looks, the fabulous style, and radiant beauty — everything you need to become the best-dressed guest is all here in these 10 gorgeous #BNWeddingFlow looks, all thoughtfully curated to bring you the magic of a perfect slay. Need it classy, flamboyant, chic or sparkly? We have something for everyone, just name it! Consider this your one-stop shop for all the fashion ideas you need to turn heads at your next wedding.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Belle: @tiwasavage

Belle: @clasikqdiane | Dress: @clasikqdiane | Makeup: @chelseablaq_ | Hair: @slayedby.prince | Photography: @blakeyephotography | Jewelries: @sparkling___stones

Belle: @elvia_john | Dress: @avenue21_brand | Photography: @shot_bychelsea

Belle: @tolami_benson | Photography: @luceroglow | Hair: @remilaide | Makeup: @breelliantmua

Belle: @the_ruverowoman | Dress: @saadiasanusi | Jewelry: @shopwithyah | Makeup: @_beautybybola | Hairstyling: @adefunkeee_salon @adefunkeee | Photography: @uforoabia | Styled: @style_by_ruvero

Photography: @brown_of_lagos

Belle: @moorenike | Makeup: @olawande_mua | Dress: @styledbylayo | Hair: @styledbyessa | Photography: @koal_world

Belle: @bifia_200

Belle: @tubobereni_ | Dress: @desireeiyamaofficial | Hairstylist: @touchofibee

Belle: @dede_ashiogwu | Dress: @kadijuofficial