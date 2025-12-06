These Proposal Reactions Will Have You Grinning From Ear to Ear!

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The gift of a loving community is one you really can’t buy. Friends who genuinely love you and always want to celebrate your best moments are treasures we should cherish forever.

Wedding bells are ringing for the lovely couple in today’s video. Before proposing to his bride-to-be, the groom FaceTimed their friends to show them the ring, essentially revealing his intentions. As soon as the friends answered and saw him holding out the ring, they all burst into joyful jumps and jubilation, each one elated and excited for what the future holds for the lovebirds. Their reactions were absolutely heartwarming. All this time, the bride-to-be had no idea this proposal plan was underway; everyone else was in on the secret. When he finally proposed, and she said yes, she called their friends to share the news, and their reactions were just as ecstatic! The love in this video is so wholesome, and we can’t help but smile with pure happiness in our hearts.

Enjoy the video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

