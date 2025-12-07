One Date Convinced Glad to Give Samuel a Chance — Now, It’s a Sweet Ride to Forever!

Sometimes love blossoms at different paces, moving according to the unique rhythms of the hearts involved. While one might be certain about their intentions from the start, the other needs time to see the bigger picture.

From the very first time Glad and Samuel connected online, he had always been sure of what he wanted. Glad, on the other hand, was quite skeptical. Nevertheless, it never stopped Samuel from pushing for something more special between them. Finally, they went on a date, and she realised that he was indeed a wonderful person. Now the lovebirds are set on the love tracks, and their stunning pre-wedding photos are a sweet testament. The railroad train track setting adds such a unique touch to their beaming love, which has gone through phases of building trust and deep affection. They sure make a cute couple, and we are so glad that love won! (Pun intended 🤭).

Enjoy their prewedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Glad:

We actually met online. He had already seen my photos and thought I looked homely, decent, and very grounded. Meanwhile, I didn’t even know what he looked like because he was using a cartoon image as his profile photo. From the very beginning, he kept asking us to be exclusive, but I told him I needed to pray about it and also meet him in person first. When we finally fixed a date, I realised he was cool, friendly, humorous, and filled with so much love. According to him, he was already determined to be in my life. One day, he visited my family’s house, met some of my family members, including my mom, and made a silent vow in his heart never to let me go. At that point, I wasn’t even sure yet—I hadn’t started praying about him—but something about him felt genuine. I think it was around the fourth month that I realised what we had was special. We had gone through a long fight that actually made me let go at some point, but somehow we found our spark again and continued talking like nothing happened—even though we still weren’t exclusive. Life later threw several challenges at us, and we discovered that we couldn’t face those battles on our own. That was when we made the decision to rededicate our lives to God and start running with Him. It changed everything about how we grew together.

