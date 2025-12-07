Connect with us

BN Bling Weddings

One Date Convinced Glad to Give Samuel a Chance — Now, It’s a Sweet Ride to Forever!

BN Bling Weddings

Laolu Was Captivated by Nana Even Before He Heard Her Speak!

BN Bling Weddings

Nigel Went From Stealing Marvellous’ Heart at an Event to Sweeping Her Off Her Feet With a Seaside Proposal

BN Bling Weddings

Amarachukwu & Kelechi’s First Encounter Turned Out to Be a True Blessing in Disguise!

BN Bling Weddings

Thanks to a Little Nudge From Her Bestie, Damilola Found Her Forever in Damilare!

BN Bling Weddings

Wura and Arthur Found Love While Serving Together in Church

BN Bling Weddings

From Frenemies to Lovers! Vanessa & Emmanuel are Getting Their Happily Ever After

BN Bling Weddings

A Helicopter Ride to Cape Town’s Majestic Mountains — Abod Planned the Dreamiest Proposal for Stacy

BN Bling Weddings

Taiwo Heard Lovelyn Sing in Church for the First Time and His Heart Never Forgot!

BN Bling Weddings

Ahmad Accidentally Stumbled Upon Hamidah's Instagram Page, and it Ended in Forever Love!

BN Bling

One Date Convinced Glad to Give Samuel a Chance — Now, It’s a Sweet Ride to Forever!

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Sometimes love blossoms at different paces, moving according to the unique rhythms of the hearts involved. While one might be certain about their intentions from the start, the other needs time to see the bigger picture.

From the very first time Glad and Samuel connected online, he had always been sure of what he wanted. Glad, on the other hand, was quite skeptical. Nevertheless, it never stopped Samuel from pushing for something more special between them. Finally, they went on a date, and she realised that he was indeed a wonderful person. Now the lovebirds are set on the love tracks, and their stunning pre-wedding photos are a sweet testament. The railroad train track setting adds such a unique touch to their beaming love, which has gone through phases of building trust and deep affection. They sure make a cute couple, and we are so glad that love won! (Pun intended 🤭). 

Enjoy their prewedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Glad:

We actually met online. He had already seen my photos and thought I looked homely, decent, and very grounded. Meanwhile, I didn’t even know what he looked like because he was using a cartoon image as his profile photo. From the very beginning, he kept asking us to be exclusive, but I told him I needed to pray about it and also meet him in person first. When we finally fixed a date, I realised he was cool, friendly, humorous, and filled with so much love. According to him, he was already determined to be in my life. One day, he visited my family’s house, met some of my family members, including my mom, and made a silent vow in his heart never to let me go. At that point, I wasn’t even sure yet—I hadn’t started praying about him—but something about him felt genuine. I think it was around the fourth month that I realised what we had was special. We had gone through a long fight that actually made me let go at some point, but somehow we found our spark again and continued talking like nothing happened—even though we still weren’t exclusive. Life later threw several challenges at us, and we discovered that we couldn’t face those battles on our own. That was when we made the decision to rededicate our lives to God and start running with Him. It changed everything about how we grew together.

Credit

Bride: @glad_samdede
Groom: @samuelifeanyiphotography
Photography: @firstimpressionstudioz@masterproweddings@eezee_shotz@madeinblack___@richardifeanyiphotography
Content Creator: @reels_byruchi
Videography@10septfilmz

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php