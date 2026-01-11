Raphael Knew Chetanna Was The One For Him The Very First Time They Hung Out!

Beyond being an intentional choice, love starts with recognising the feelings you hold for another person. As soon as they spent some time hanging out, Raphael immediately realised that Chetanna was the one for him.

It all began during the COVID-19 pandemic when he drove to visit her in her family’s house. They had a wonderful time, talking, laughing, and just spending precious time together. In that moment, he not just saw a friend, but someone he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. Now the lovebirds are crossing into forever! Scrolling through their stunning pre-wedding photos has us absolutely giddy for their beautiful future ahead. The elegance, electric chemistry and sweet love that crown their relationship are so evident in each breathtaking frame. Together, Chetanna and Raphael make a beautiful couple. Here’s to #CHUGO25! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Raphael:

The first day we ever truly spent time together was during COVID. I went to her family’s house, and honestly, I was a bit nervous. I kept thinking her dad might be around…I picked her up, and we were mostly just sitting in the car, talking and laughing, and it felt like time had slowed down for us. She looked absolutely beautiful that day. She wore a yellow and blue shirt, something I’ll never forget, and it was in that moment of laughter and stolen glances that I knew she was the woman for me. We took pictures and just enjoyed being in each other’s presence. I love how beautiful she looked, but even more than that, I love how sweet, gentle and soft-spoken she is. That day marked the beginning of our love story. It took me a long time to get us to where we are now because I felt we weren’t ready. Love is patient; it’s not something you rush. And if there’s a perfect time, what better time than now? I truly believe this is the perfect time.

