Beauty Look
Step Into Your White Wedding in Pure Radiance With This Inspo
Your white wedding marks a major milestone on your journey to forever, and such a grand ceremony deserves to be graced with a look that is as divine as that special moment.
To achieve that effect, you should strongly consider the breathtaking charm of this stunning dress by House of Maryjane. Featuring sequined illusion sleeves and a body-fitting silhouette covered completely in more sequins and intricate beading, this dress is a pure vision of timeless elegance. For that glamorous touch, Lychee Glam stepped in with this beautiful makeup look. Hair by Aneesha then tied the whole ensemble together with this lovely side-swept hairstyle, which has soft curls framing the face. One look at this dress is enough to tell that it’s a perfect masterpiece. If you want something that is absolutely radiant on your big day, then this look should be at the top of your list.
Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:
Credit
Belle: @jenni_frank
Designer: @houseofmaryjane
Bouquet: @HePortal_Nig
Hairstylist: @hairbyaneesha
Makeup: @lychee_glam
Content creator: @jideayoolastudio
Accessories: @wowaccessorries
Shoes & Purse: @sparklinggoldngems
Photography: @theofficialfolarin
Videography: @_fitfilms
Location: @federalpalace