Watch This Groomsman & Bridesmaid Dance Their Hearts Out at The Wedding Reception

Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

 on

After the vows, wedding games are where the real fun is! It was time to boogie down and dance in this wedding reception, and this bridesmaid and the groom’s man brought their A-game to the competition.

Showcasing their wonderful dancing skills, the duo competed intensely. The groom’s man literally twirled smoothly onto the dance floor, giving us a show of his rhythmic breakdancing skills. On the other hand, the bridesmaid was not letting up, firing up the dance floor with her own amazing dance steps, both of them giving us back-to-back energetic vibes. The crowd cheered for them as they continued to dance their hearts out. Together, they synced up, filling up the whole space with their stellar moves and just having a super great time. They are both great dancers, and we really cannot decide who the winner is! Now watching this, who would you pick as your winner? Let us know what you think. 💃🏽

Enjoy the video below:

 

