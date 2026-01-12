A Decision to Cancel Her Travel Plans Led Peace to Her Soulmate, Eke

Sometimes, the best thing we can do for ourselves is obey our instincts and listen to the signs the universe keeps throwing. Thankfully, Peace was very in tune with her inner intuitions when she decided to cancel her former plans and attend a party that led her to her soulmate, Eke.

It was as if a guardian angel was directing her steps when she decided to stay back instead of travelling to a wedding. Since that plan fell through, her friend invited her to a party instead, and there, she met Eke. Fate really had her where she was truly meant to be! From the minute he walked in, he had his eyes on her. Once the party ended, they exchanged numbers. They started talking, and soon their connection grew deeper. A month into this sweet friendship, he asked her out, and she said yes! Ever since then, they’ve spent time loving themselves endlessly. Now they have sealed their sweet love story with an enchanting Igbo-Efik traditional wedding. Peace made a stunning bride in her fabulous attire, with Eke channelling his regal style throughout. Both of them look so radiant, beaming with love in their beautiful wedding photos, and we are so glad to see their forever set forth. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Peace:

It all started with a plan that didn’t work out. I had cancelled a trip for a wedding on the same weekend I met Eke because the plans felt off…like I was meant to be somewhere else. Turns out, I was. In August 2024, my best friend dragged me to a BBQ hosted by one of her friends. While we waited to start grilling, Eke walked in with his friend. Everyone says his face lit up the moment he saw me… everyone except me. I was too busy scrolling through my phone and completely unaware that fate had just entered the room. We exchanged pleasantries, and throughout the time I was there, he was doting on me, checking in, making sure I was comfortable, and that I was having a good time. At some point, my best friend joked, “This guy is your spec. He looks like your husband.” I laughed it off, not realizing she might’ve been onto something.

It was time to leave, and Eke was nowhere to be found. My bestfriend asked if I wanted to wait a bit so he could get my number. And I bluntly replied, “No, if it’s fate, we’d run into him on our way out.” So we headed out, walked past the hallway, into the elevator and were now walking out of the building, and Eke wasn’t there. At this point, I thought to myself, well, I guess it’s not fate. And then right when we stepped outside, there he was at the concierge’s desk. He asked for my number. My heart definitely skipped a beat right there. We exchanged contacts that day and have spoken every day since then. A month later, Eke asked me to be his girlfriend. I said yes, and 16+ months later, I can confidently say our lives are better in every way. We love each other deeply, and I’m so grateful that a random BBQ and a cancelled trip that felt like a disappointment led me straight to my person.

Credit

Bride: @ominisparkz

Groom: @iam_nado

Couple: @loveep2o25_

Bride’s Efik dress: @afrikcouture

Bride’s Igbo dress: @Nhayoomeeofficial

Stylist: @SAObyRami

Style Assist: @styleme_rence

Makeup: @dumsyglowtouch

Bride’s hairstylist: @style_conic

Gele: @glitz_allure_fabrics

Gele Artist: @teegeleart

Accessories: @pinkperfection_accessories

Groom’s Igbo outfit: @ugomonye.official

Trad robe: @_crownworks

Bridesmaid Bag: @thetotebagshop

Bridesmaid & groomsmen gift sourcing and planning: @dlmluxeevents

Souvenir: @dlmluxeevents

Planner: @hanaeevents

Photography: @lucasugoweddings

Videography: @goldwireproductionsafrica | @the.estherokpo

Content Creators: @hello.paparazzi | @the.flygirlng