Golden Radiance Meets Igbo Culture in This Stylish Isi-Agu Bridal Look

3 hours ago

A red-golden isi-agu Igbo traditional bridal look… That’s the kind of exceptional magic that this new week is bringing our beautiful brides-to-be. It’s dazzling, radiant and absolutely breathtaking. You’d definitely want to check this out!

Much kudos to Val Luxe 01 for bringing this stunning look to life. From the structured off-shoulder sleeves, the golden-red material of the entire bodice and then the red isi-agu draped skirt. This mini maiden dress screams glittering elegance! Vinval Beauty World delivered a makeup that’s just as charming as the dress. Hair by Frank then sealed the deal with this beautiful side-swept curly bun, adorned with ceremonial coral beads. Everyone involved delivered 100%, creating a look that will remain gorgeous over time. We have no doubts whatsoever that this dress would have you shining as bright as the sun on your big day.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle @itsjustnoeleen
Makeup @vinvalbeautyworld
Hairstyling @hair_by_frank__
Dress/accessories @val_luxe01
Photography @ekene__dilichukwu

