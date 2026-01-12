Connect with us

Weddings

This Newlywed Couple Received a Car Gift From the Bride’s Father | Watch

Beauty Look Weddings

Golden Radiance Meets Igbo Culture in This Stylish Isi-Agu Bridal Look

Weddings

A Decision to Cancel Her Travel Plans Led Peace to Her Soulmate, Eke

Weddings

Watch This Groomsman & Bridesmaid Dance Their Hearts Out at The Wedding Reception

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your White Wedding in Pure Radiance With This Inspo

BN Bling Weddings

Raphael Knew Chetanna Was The One For Him The Very First Time They Hung Out!

Weddings

Watch This Super Stylish Groom Swoon Over His Radiant Bride on Their Big Day

Inspiration Weddings

Turn Up the Heat at Your Next Owambe With These 10 Stunning #AsoebiBella Looks!

Weddings

Abigail Took a Break From Social Media and Came Back to Love Waiting in Her DM!

Weddings

What’s Better Than One Wedding? Two! Watch Victoria & Emmanuel’s Double Celebration of Love

Weddings

This Newlywed Couple Received a Car Gift From the Bride’s Father | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A parent’s love knows no bounds, showing up through every phase of our lives and transcending beyond the surface into a bond that deepens immensely.

That immeasurable level of love was beautifully displayed in this heartwarming video through a sweet father-daughter bond. As his beautiful daughter celebrated her big day, her father only saw it right to present her a befiiting gift to step into forever with. She stepped out with her groom and waiting for them was a brand new car! She was clearly so excited and overwhelmed with happiness. She hugged her dad so tight and expressed her deep gratitude then proceeded to check out the new car. It was truly a beautiful moment, one that crowned their special day with intentionality, love and endless support.

Enjoy the video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php