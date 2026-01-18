Blossom Into a Radiant Yoruba Bride With This Exquisite Look

Hey there, Yoruba brides-to-be, this is a sweet reminder that your Igbeyawo look doesn’t have to be basic. Today, we have something designed completely out of the box to bring you a unique kind of radiance on your big day.

As promised, this stunning Yoruba traditional bridal look was designed by Adedunni, and it’s clear that the inspiration behind this gorgeous dress is one-of-a-kind. Truly exceptional in its own special way, this peach dress features voluminous ruffled sleeves, a bust adorned with intricate green beadings, and a detached structured corset bodice also covered in heavy beading. That’s not all! It also comes with a detachable wrap and ruffled overlay for the skirt. All these in one dress? Amazing! Beauty by Sheedah worked with the existing shiny material, delivering a matching glowy makeup look, while Shopi Gele added that cultural essence with this lovely gele. In total, this look is absolutely exquisite! How about you let this gorgeous look be your ensemble for your big day? Let us know what you think.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Photography: @the____basit

Makeup: @beauty_by_sheedah

Gele: @shopi_gele

Dress: @a.d.e.d.u.n.n.i

Accessories: @a.d.e.d.u.n.n.i

Content creator: @shot_by_tai