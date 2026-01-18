Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Blossom Into a Radiant Yoruba Bride With This Exquisite Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Shine & Sparkle All Through Your After-Party With This Colourful Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Here’s a Super Stylish Nikkah Look For The Modest Bride-to-be

Beauty Look Scoop Style

Wunmi Mosaku Is Giving Glow, Glam and All the Yellow Vibes

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring That Regal Essence To Your Edo Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Golden Radiance Meets Igbo Culture in This Stylish Isi-Agu Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your White Wedding in Pure Radiance With This Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Stun in the Magic of Pearls on Your Big Day With This Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Black & Gold Radiance! Bring Timeless Elegance to Your Igba-Nkwu With This Lovely Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Achieve Your Pristine Bridal Goals With This Gorgeous White Wedding Look

Beauty Look

Blossom Into a Radiant Yoruba Bride With This Exquisite Look

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Hey there, Yoruba brides-to-be, this is a sweet reminder that your Igbeyawo look doesn’t have to be basic. Today, we have something designed completely out of the box to bring you a unique kind of radiance on your big day.

As promised, this stunning Yoruba traditional bridal look was designed by Adedunni, and it’s clear that the inspiration behind this gorgeous dress is one-of-a-kind. Truly exceptional in its own special way, this peach dress features voluminous ruffled sleeves, a bust adorned with intricate green beadings, and a detached structured corset bodice also covered in heavy beading. That’s not all! It also comes with a detachable wrap and ruffled overlay for the skirt. All these in one dress? Amazing! Beauty by Sheedah worked with the existing shiny material, delivering a matching glowy makeup look, while Shopi Gele added that cultural essence with this lovely gele. In total, this look is absolutely exquisite! How about you let this gorgeous look be your ensemble for your big day? Let us know what you think.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Photography: @the____basit
Makeup: @beauty_by_sheedah
Gele: @shopi_gele
Dress: @a.d.e.d.u.n.n.i
Accessories: @a.d.e.d.u.n.n.i
Content creator: @shot_by_tai

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
css.php