Ema & Ace Met at The Club - Now, It's Time For #TheAceAffair!

Adesola & Okwuchukwu Get to Have an #AmazinglyEverAfter! See Their Stunning Civil Wedding Photos

Fate Led Emeka to Nonso at the Moment She Was About to Give Up on Love!

Raphael Knew Chetanna Was The One For Him The Very First Time They Hung Out!

Juliet & Afolabi Are Gearing Towards Forever! See Their Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos

Flora Stole Stan’s Heart at a Wedding, Leading Them to a Beautiful #BNBling!

Ify & Ify Went From Sharing Names To Sharing a Lifetime of Love! #IfyInSync2025

Daniella & Bamshak Grew Up In The Same Neighbourhood, Now It's #LovelnSymphony!

It all Started on Twitter, Now Princess & Dami are Making it Down The Aisle!

Toyin & Rauf’s Shared Passion For Exploring The World Has Led Them To Forever!

Ema & Ace Met at The Club – Now, It's Time For #TheAceAffair!

In a room full of noise and people moving to their own rhythms, two souls intersected briefly, and it changed everything forever. What followed became the beautiful love story shared by Ema and Ace.

It was a crowded club, yet something about Ema’s stunning presence drew Ace’s attention. He approached her, complimented her, and that set the tone for the next part of their sweet story. Three weeks after that brief encounter, the lovebirds started texting online, getting to know each other and building their friendship. Soon, it wasn’t just that alone; it blossomed into a bond so beautiful and pure that they have now decided to spend the rest of their lives together! We couldn’t be more excited for them, as they look so radiant and smitten in their stunning pre-wedding photos. The Igbo-Tiv duo gave us a grand show of their rich heritages through radiant cultural style and a retro-classic backdrop. Love looks so good on them, and we are very sure they will ace this forever deal! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Ema:

We met at the club 3 years ago (I know right?), he walked up to me in the midst of all the chaos, drinking and loud music and said, “You are very beautiful, has anyone ever told you?” and I smiled and said thank you, then he walked away. I added him on Snapchat that night, and I said to myself, by the time I wake up in the morning and he hasn’t added me back, I’m going to remove him. I woke up, and he had added me back. We didn’t say anything to each other until after three weeks when we just randomly started chatting. We became friends, and along the line we realized it was more than just friendship, and like they say, the rest is history.

Credit 

Bride: @goddess_ema
Groom: @mista_ace
Bride’s Tiv Dress: @avenue21_brand
Groom’s Tiv Outfit: @njurecollection
Hair & makeup: @tesorang
Groom’s Igbo Outfit: @njurecollection
Bride’s Igbo Outfit: @avenue21_brand
Photography: @bedgepictures

