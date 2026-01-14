Watch as This Groom Playfully Hijacks the Camera From the Videographer to Film His Bride

Connect with us

Getting married to someone also means you must know them like the back of your hand, and in this hilarious video, the groom proved that he, in fact, knows his bride’s angles better than anyone else in the funniest way.

As the couple took pictures and videos on their big day, the groom playfully took turns hijacking the camera from the videographer, trying to capture his stunning bride in the perfect angles he knew her in. He literally took over the videographer’s job, even giving him the ceremonial fan to hold in exchange for the camera. The videographer looked on, completely flabbergasted and just surrendered to his fate. It’s a truly hilarious video that has had us all in stitches. The groom obviously has good intentions, only wanting to give his sweetheart the perfect videos from their very special day. Anything for love! 🤭

Enjoy the video below:

 

