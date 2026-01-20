Thanks to His Friend’s Instagram Scrolling, Seyi Found a Beautiful Forever With Tolu!

Somewhere in the vast algorithm of social media, Seyi’s friend placed the brick that led him to Tolu, and eventually both of them to a beautiful lifetime of love.

It was a random Friday when, by some divine luck, Seyi’s friend stumbled upon Tolu’s Instagram page and showed it to him. Immediately he saw her pictures, he became so smitten by her charm and beauty. Without wasting much time, he followed her, slid into her DM, and that marked the beginning of their sweet romance. Their first date confirmed their growing connection, and now the lovebirds are on a smooth path to forever! Their pre-wedding photos are an absolute delight. The soft, earthy theme and elegant black-tie look combine beautifully in ways that have us seriously swooning hard. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Seyi:

In a world where love often hides in unexpected places, fate chose the simplest of moments to begin our story. On a very random TGIF, a friend stumbled upon Toluwalope’s post on Instagram and shared it with me. The moment I saw her, I was drawn to her beauty and persona. Without hesitation, I followed her page, left comments, and sent that very first message. Deep down, I knew I had found something rare (a treasure). From this birthed a beginning of today, tomorrow and the future….a love story written by destiny and sealed with God’s blessings. What began as a simple day together at an arcade unfolded into shared laughter, comfortable silences, and conversations that stretched far longer than expected.

Our first date revealed more than just interests; it unveiled the shared values, the joy of being seen and understood. I brought the vibes and dad jokes, while Toluwalope radiated the air with her warm aura and overwhelmingly nice fragrance (fruity, vanilla-filled). Together from that moment, we discovered that being with the right person is worth a shot! And that shot we’ve taken…GOAL. Two years later, what began in the DMs had blossomed into wearing “and-co” to events together. The reality is that whispered dreams became promises. The proposal was more than a question; it was a declaration of forever. With sincerity in my heart, I asked Toluwalope not just to marry me, but to keep building a life of laughter, adventure, and faith side by side. The moment sparkled with a keen anticipation of the shared future we’ve always talked about and the shared vision we’ve both written down.

Credit

Bride: @shewadavidss

Makeup: @rouge_liz

Planner: @eventsbydidi__

Photography: @fisayoainaphotography.ng

Stylist: @istyle_by_onos