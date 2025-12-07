Get Ready to Dazzle on Your Igbo Trad with This Stunning Isi-Agu Bridal Look

Hey, gorgeous bride-to-be! Have you been searching for a look that perfectly weaves timeless traditional elegance with modern sass? Well, prepare to be blown away because we have the answer to your quest right here!

Lasosa is the designer behind this stunning Igbo traditional bridal look, and we must say it’s a complete masterpiece. The breathtaking armless ensemble features intricate red and golden beadings across the corset bust and a wrapped isi-agu skirt — you can agree it’s one fascinating look. Styled by Essa delivered a hairstyle so smoothly sleeked up into a high bun, decorated with coral and gold beads. Truly living up to the name, Glam by Omoye brought their A-game with this absolutely glamorous makeup: glowy, radiant and perfectly suited for a beautiful Igbo bride. We rate this look a solid 10! Your Igba-nkwu deserves this gorgeous look because it will definitely transform you into a radiant vision of pure bridal beauty.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress @_lasosa

Makeup @glambyomoye

Hairstylist @styledbyessa