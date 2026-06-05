Nancy Isime’s Suku Is So Good You’ll Be Sending It to Your Braider Immediately

If you have been thinking about what hairstyle to try on your next visit to the salon, we totally recommend taking Nancy Isime‘s latest look straight to your stylist. The actress, TV host, and style favourite has been serving a suku moment, and it is everything we needed to see today.

The suku — a traditional Yoruba updo rooted in classic African braiding — gets a very contemporary treatment here. Her hair is braided into fine, neatly patterned cornrows that sweep upward from the hairline and gather into a tall, elongated braided topknot at the crown. The bun is cylindrical rather than rounded, giving it a sculptural quality that adds real height and presence. The precision of the braiding creates clean lines across the scalp, while the vertical shape of the topknot elongates the neck and frames the face in a way that feels both regal and deeply rooted in African hair tradition. This is the kind of suku that makes you pull out your phone, save the photo, and text your stylist immediately.

The outfit she paired it with is doing its own work. A Lanre Dasilva Ajayi fitted black dress covered in gold polka dots is elevated further by a sweetheart-shaped floral panel across the bodice, featuring oversized botanical prints in soft blues, pinks, burgundy, cream, and muted greens. Puff sleeves add volume at the shoulders, balancing the fitted silhouette below. Gold accessories — statement earrings, a wristwatch, sculptural rings, and metallic almond-shaped nails — reinforce the overall direction of the look without overwhelming it.

The suku hairstyle has always been one of African beauty’s most versatile and enduring styles, and Nancy Isime has just reminded us why. Screenshot this, save it, and bring it to your stylist. You are welcome.

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