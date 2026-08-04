If You’ve Been Wondering How to Style a Blue Two-Piece, Rita Dominic Has the Answer

If you have a blue two piece sitting pretty in your wardrobe and you are feeling a bit confused about how to style it, take notes from the one and only Rita Dominic.

The Nollywood icon stepped out looking gorgeous for an intimate birthday dinner organised by her husband, media mogul Fidelis Anosike. Celebrating her 51st birthday—which falls on the 12th of July every year—she hit the town with her partner and shared sweet snaps on social media with the caption, “Birthday dinner with my man. My babe. My guy. My G! Thanks sweetheart for the most beautiful birthday dinner.”

Her birthday dinner outfit gave an absolute masterclass on how to wear blue and how to wear a outfit with ruffles with total ease. Her showstopping royal blue two piece kicked off with a high-neck top packed with concentric metallic micro-pleated ruffles that built amazing architectural shape across her shoulders. She balanced out all that top-half texture by teaming it with a matching floor-length velvet skirt. The fine pleats and high side slit gave the skirt plenty of movement, complete with a cascading ruffle trim running all the way down the leg.

If you are looking for tips on how to style blue statement pieces, Rita showed us exactly how it is done by keeping the palette cohesive. She matched her royal blue two piece with single-strap heels featuring matching pleated ruffles, then broke up the solid shade with a multi-coloured printed clutch with tassel details. Topped off with a big afro curly crown, soft makeup, and a glossy nude lip, her birthday dinner look is all the outfit inspo you need for your next night out.

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Photo Credit: Rita Dominic Anosike/Instagram