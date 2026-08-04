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If You’ve Been Wondering How to Style a Blue Two-Piece, Rita Dominic Has the Answer

Rita Dominic wore a royal blue two-piece with metallic ruffles and a pleated velvet skirt for a birthday dinner hosted by her husband, Fidelis Anosike, offering pure inspiration on how to style blue.
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Detailed view of Rita Dominic wearing a royal blue metallic pleated ruffle blouse with a colourful tassel clutch bag at her birthday celebration.

Nollywood film star Rita Dominic wearing a high-neck metallic pleated ruffle top paired with a vibrant embroidered tassel clutch during an intimate birthday dinner organised by her husband Fidelis Anosike.

If you have a blue two piece sitting pretty in your wardrobe and you are feeling a bit confused about how to style it, take notes from the one and only Rita Dominic.

The Nollywood icon stepped out looking gorgeous for an intimate birthday dinner organised by her husband, media mogul Fidelis Anosike. Celebrating her 51st birthday—which falls on the 12th of July every year—she hit the town with her partner and shared sweet snaps on social media with the caption, “Birthday dinner with my man. My babe. My guy. My G! Thanks sweetheart for the most beautiful birthday dinner.”

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike standing beside a red birthday cake decorated with white ribbon icing during her birthday dinner.

Media mogul Fidelis Anosike posing alongside his wife, award-winning Nollywood star Rita Dominic, as they celebrate her 51st birthday with a custom red birthday cake.

Her birthday dinner outfit gave an absolute masterclass on how to wear blue and how to wear a outfit with ruffles with total ease. Her showstopping royal blue two piece kicked off with a high-neck top packed with concentric metallic micro-pleated ruffles that built amazing architectural shape across her shoulders. She balanced out all that top-half texture by teaming it with a matching floor-length velvet skirt. The fine pleats and high side slit gave the skirt plenty of movement, complete with a cascading ruffle trim running all the way down the leg.

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic wearing a royal blue metallic ruffled top and matching high-slit pleated skirt for her birthday dinner hosted by husband Fidelis Anosike.

Legendary Nigerian actress Rita Dominic posing in an avant-garde royal blue two-piece ensemble featuring concentric metallic ruffles and a pleated side-slit skirt at her 51st birthday dinner in Lagos.

If you are looking for tips on how to style blue statement pieces, Rita showed us exactly how it is done by keeping the palette cohesive. She matched her royal blue two piece with single-strap heels featuring matching pleated ruffles, then broke up the solid shade with a multi-coloured printed clutch with tassel details. Topped off with a big afro curly crown, soft makeup, and a glossy nude lip, her birthday dinner look is all the outfit inspo you need for your next night out.

Rear view of Rita Dominic’s royal blue pleated velvet skirt showcasing the cascading ruffle border along the thigh-high side slit.

Back angle of actress Rita Dominic’s royal blue outfit highlighting the detailed pleating of her long velvet skirt and cascading ruffle trim alongside a vintage luxury vehicle.

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Photo Credit: Rita Dominic Anosike/Instagram 

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