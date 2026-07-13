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Need Fresh Workwear Ideas? Start With These 3 Celebrity Looks

Looking for fresh workwear inspiration? Take style cues from Akin Faminu, Rita Dominic and Adekunle Gold, who each offer a different take on modern tailoring, bold colour and timeless office dressing for your next workday.
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Adekunle Gold in a formal black overcoat, Rita Dominic in a custom yellow Medlin Couture suit, and Akin Faminu in an asymmetric black OJ Clothing suit.

A workwear inspiration feature highlighting corporate fashion ideas from Adekunle Gold’s Toronto concert look, Rita Dominic’s birthday photoshoot, and Akin Faminu’s Paris Fashion Week 2026 appearance.

Monday mornings have a way of making us reach for the same blazer, the same trousers, and the same shirt on repeat. If your work wardrobe has started feeling a little predictable, these three celebrity looks might be all the inspiration you need before your next office day. They each approach tailoring differently, but they all prove that a few thoughtful styling choices can make corporate dressing feel fresh again.

Akin Faminu took tailoring in a new direction at Paris Fashion Week 2026 in a custom look by OJ Clothing. He wore a cropped black blazer with strong peaked lapels, layered over an asymmetric kilt-inspired panel and wide-leg tailored trousers. You may not be wearing a kilt to the office any time soon, but there is plenty to borrow here. A cropped blazer instantly changes the proportions of a traditional suit, while fuller trousers give classic tailoring a more contemporary feel. Even introducing just one of those ideas into your wardrobe can make familiar workwear feel new again.

Akin Faminu standing on a street crosswalk in a black OJ Clothing cropped blazer with floral embroidery, an asymmetric tiered kilt, and wide-leg trousers.

Style influencer Akin Faminu wearing an avant-garde black tailored suit with pink floral stem accents and a black satin pussy-bow necktie in Paris. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

Then there is Rita Dominic, reminding us that office dressing does not have to begin and end with black, navy, or grey. For her birthday, she stepped out in a vibrant yellow pantsuit by Medlin Couture, complete with a double-breasted blazer, wide-leg trousers, satin gloves, and a sweeping faux-fur coat. While the gloves and coat are better suited to a photoshoot than a Monday meeting, the suit itself is a brilliant reminder that colour belongs in a professional wardrobe too. A well-cut tailored suit in one bold shade can do plenty of the talking without feeling overdone.

Rita Dominic wearing a monochromatic custom yellow Medlin Couture pantsuit featuring a beaded double-breasted blazer, matching satin gloves, and a plush faux-fur coat.

Actress Rita Dominic in a vibrant yellow tailored pantsuit decorated with a swirling layout of linear beadwork down the torso for her birthday photoshoot. Photo Credit: Rita Dominic/Instagram

If your style leans more towards timeless classics, Adekunle Gold offers another idea worth saving. For his Live with Orchestra show in Toronto earlier this month, he wore a long double-breasted tuxedo overcoat over a white dress shirt and wide black silk tie. It is proof that sometimes the difference is not about buying a completely new wardrobe, but investing in one beautifully tailored coat. Worn over your usual office clothes, it brings a little more polish to the morning commute, client meetings, or presentations without changing everything else underneath.

Adekunle Gold performing at his Live with Orchestra concert in Toronto in a black double-breasted tuxedo overcoat with crystal ombre embellishments.

Adekunle Gold at his Live with Orchestra concert in Toronto in a black double-breasted tuxedo overcoat with crystal ombre embellishments. Photo Credit: Adekunle Gold/Instagram

Whether you are drawn to Akin Faminu’s fresh proportions, Rita Dominic’s confident use of colour, or Adekunle Gold’s timeless tailoring, there is something here for every corporate wardrobe. Sometimes all it takes is one new idea to make Monday mornings a little more enjoyable—and getting dressed becomes the easiest part of the day.

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