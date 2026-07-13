Need Fresh Workwear Ideas? Start With These 3 Celebrity Looks

Monday mornings have a way of making us reach for the same blazer, the same trousers, and the same shirt on repeat. If your work wardrobe has started feeling a little predictable, these three celebrity looks might be all the inspiration you need before your next office day. They each approach tailoring differently, but they all prove that a few thoughtful styling choices can make corporate dressing feel fresh again.

Akin Faminu took tailoring in a new direction at Paris Fashion Week 2026 in a custom look by OJ Clothing. He wore a cropped black blazer with strong peaked lapels, layered over an asymmetric kilt-inspired panel and wide-leg tailored trousers. You may not be wearing a kilt to the office any time soon, but there is plenty to borrow here. A cropped blazer instantly changes the proportions of a traditional suit, while fuller trousers give classic tailoring a more contemporary feel. Even introducing just one of those ideas into your wardrobe can make familiar workwear feel new again.

Then there is Rita Dominic, reminding us that office dressing does not have to begin and end with black, navy, or grey. For her birthday, she stepped out in a vibrant yellow pantsuit by Medlin Couture, complete with a double-breasted blazer, wide-leg trousers, satin gloves, and a sweeping faux-fur coat. While the gloves and coat are better suited to a photoshoot than a Monday meeting, the suit itself is a brilliant reminder that colour belongs in a professional wardrobe too. A well-cut tailored suit in one bold shade can do plenty of the talking without feeling overdone.

If your style leans more towards timeless classics, Adekunle Gold offers another idea worth saving. For his Live with Orchestra show in Toronto earlier this month, he wore a long double-breasted tuxedo overcoat over a white dress shirt and wide black silk tie. It is proof that sometimes the difference is not about buying a completely new wardrobe, but investing in one beautifully tailored coat. Worn over your usual office clothes, it brings a little more polish to the morning commute, client meetings, or presentations without changing everything else underneath.

Whether you are drawn to Akin Faminu’s fresh proportions, Rita Dominic’s confident use of colour, or Adekunle Gold’s timeless tailoring, there is something here for every corporate wardrobe. Sometimes all it takes is one new idea to make Monday mornings a little more enjoyable—and getting dressed becomes the easiest part of the day.