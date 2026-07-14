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Toke Makinwa's Peach & Bronze Look Is the Wedding Guest Inspiration You Need

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Toke Makinwa’s Peach & Bronze Look Is the Wedding Guest Inspiration You Need

Media personality Toke Makinwa is serving style inspiration in a structured peach and bronze traditional aso ebi gown styled with a metallic pleated gele.
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Toke Makinwa posing in an off-the-shoulder peach gown featuring structured gold-toned bodice panels and floral appliqués, styled with a bronze pleated gele.

Toke Makinwa in an off-the-shoulder peach gown featuring structured gold-toned bodice panels and floral appliqués, styled with a bronze pleated gele.

It is not the weekend yet, but who says celebrations only happen from Friday to Sunday? In Nigeria, weekday weddings and milestone birthday parties are the new norm, meaning the search for the perfect mid-week style inspiration never stops.

If you are looking for a masterclass in modern traditional guest style, media personality Toke Makinwa has provided the ultimate mood board.

Stepping out in a beautifully structured peach and bronze attire, Toke proves once again why she remains a reliable reference point for contemporary fashion.

At the top, her look is anchored by a flawlessly structured metallic bronze gele. The high-shine, liquid-metal finish of the headtie is pleated into a sharp, voluminous, architectural crown, adding regal height to her posture.

The gown features an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline, accented by textured peach-coloured floral appliqués that drape across her arms. The structured torso is defined by a basket-weave central panel in a warm sandy-gold shade, flanked by sequins to create a clean, classic mermaid silhouette.

Toke Makinwa wearing a structured metallic bronze gele and a peach corset gown with a sweetheart neckline, paired with a diamond tennis necklace and gold bracelets.

Toke Makinwa in a structured metallic bronze gele and a peach corset gown with a sweetheart neckline, paired with a diamond tennis necklace and gold bracelets.

From the hips down, the skirt cascades into a flared hemline embellished with hand-beaded embroidery, sequins, and matching floral motifs. The skirt is finished with an asymmetric high-low hemline, giving a glimpse of her minimalist, metallic strappy sandals with jewel detailing on the toe strap.

To keep the focus on the gown, the accessories are kept highly sophisticated and simple. She opted for a classic, single-strand diamond tennis necklace and gold bracelets on both wrists.

Her makeup complements the warm undertones of the dress, featuring a neutral glam palette, soft bronze eyeshadow, and a glossy nude lip. With a clean, pulled-back hairline that allows the statement gele and neckline to take centre stage, this look is a masterclass in balancing bold textures with clean styling.

Would you wear this peach and bronze palette to your next weekday celebration?

Toke Makinwa in a peach mermaid-cut traditional gown with a gold basket-weave central panel, asymmetric high-low flared hemline, and metallic strappy sandals.

Toke Makinwa in a peach mermaid-cut traditional gown with a gold basket-weave central panel, asymmetric high-low flared hemline, and metallic strappy sandals.

Photo Credit: Toke Makinwa/Instagram 

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