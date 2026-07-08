BellaNaija Next Gen Creator House Brought Young Creators Together to Learn, Build & Create With Google Gemini

On 25 June 2026, BellaNaija brought together some of Nigeria’s most promising young creators, industry leaders, and technology experts in Lagos for the BellaNaija Next Gen Creator House, a full-day immersive workshop built for the next generation of African creators, in partnership with Google Gemini.

The event, designed for creators between the ages of 18 and 25, was as hands-on as it was inspiring. Through workshops, mentorship sessions, creator challenges, and interactive discussions, participants gained practical knowledge in content creation, storytelling, personal branding, audience growth, and the responsible use of emerging technologies including artificial intelligence. From panel sessions to presentations and live Google Gemini sessions, young creators learnt directly from some of the most respected names in Nigeria’s creative industry: Toke Makinwa, Tosin Ajibade, Uzoamaka Power, and Taiwo Kola–Ogunlade.

The conversations were as practical as they were candid. Toke Makinwa encouraged creators to be hungry for success, following their paths and dreams regardless of how unconventional they might look. Enioluwa Adeoluwa pushed back against the idea of treating content creation as a hobby, telling attendees to bring the same structure to their craft that any professional would bring to a career. “You should provide structure around what you do, have your work hours, and team if you can afford it. Above all, create,” he said.

Korty EO shared the thinking behind her approach to interviewing: “Be interested in your guests, be curious about them and their journeys, that is the only way you can have great conversations with them.” Tosin Ajibade kept her advice precise and memorable: “Follow the trend but evolve while at it.” Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade encouraged creators to let their analytics guide their decisions in an increasingly algorithm-driven world, while Uzoamaka Power made a case for authenticity over imitation.

For creators working within organisations rather than independently, Abisola Alawode offered a reframe: you do not need to be an entrepreneur to be a creator, you can build within the structures you already belong to, within your organisation’s policies and vision.

As BellaNaija marks 20 years, the event also carried a wider significance. Head of Editorial and Innovation Oluwadunsin Sanya spoke about two decades of positive storytelling and the responsibility that comes with it, urging young creators to resist the pull of sensationalism. “The stories you tell today are the stories we’ll become tomorrow,” she said.

BellaNaija’s Chief of Staff and Head of Strategy Mary Edoro, who served as Programme Director of the Next Gen Creator House, described the thinking behind it: “Next Gen Creator House is BellaNaija’s answer to a question we’ve been asking ourselves throughout our 20th anniversary year: what does it mean to genuinely invest in the next generation, not just talk about them? This wasn’t just a conference about young creators. It is a space we have intentionally built for them, with the tools, mentorship, and access to actually build something real for Africa’s future.”