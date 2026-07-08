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BellaNaija Next Gen Creator House Brought Young Creators Together to Learn, Build & Create With Google Gemini

BellaNaija hosted the Next Gen Creator House, a full-day immersive workshop for Nigerian creators aged 18 to 25, in partnership with Google Gemini in Lagos on 25 June 2026, featuring industry experts including Toke Makinwa, Korty EO, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Tosin Ajibade.
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Collette Otsu, Abisola Alawode, Enioluwa Adeoluwa in a pink suit, and Korty EO standing on stage at the BellaNaija Next Gen Creator House workshop in Lagos.

On stage at the BellaNaija Next Gen Creator House workshop in Lagos: BellaNaija’s Client Services & Growth Coordinator Collette Otsu, Abisola Alawode, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Korty EO

On 25 June 2026, BellaNaija brought together some of Nigeria’s most promising young creators, industry leaders, and technology experts in Lagos for the BellaNaija Next Gen Creator House, a full-day immersive workshop built for the next generation of African creators, in partnership with Google Gemini.

The event, designed for creators between the ages of 18 and 25, was as hands-on as it was inspiring. Through workshops, mentorship sessions, creator challenges, and interactive discussions, participants gained practical knowledge in content creation, storytelling, personal branding, audience growth, and the responsible use of emerging technologies including artificial intelligence. From panel sessions to presentations and live Google Gemini sessions, young creators learnt directly from some of the most respected names in Nigeria’s creative industry: Toke Makinwa, Tosin AjibadeUzoamaka Power, and Taiwo KolaOgunlade.

A side angle view of a row of young African content creators sitting in red auditorium seats, attentively listening and taking notes during a presentation.

Emerging digital storytellers, journalists, and lifestyle creators engage with industry speakers during the educational masterclasses in Lagos.

The conversations were as practical as they were candid. Toke Makinwa encouraged creators to be hungry for success, following their paths and dreams regardless of how unconventional they might look. Enioluwa Adeoluwa pushed back against the idea of treating content creation as a hobby, telling attendees to bring the same structure to their craft that any professional would bring to a career. “You should provide structure around what you do, have your work hours, and team if you can afford it. Above all, create,” he said.

Korty EO shared the thinking behind her approach to interviewing: “Be interested in your guests, be curious about them and their journeys, that is the only way you can have great conversations with them.” Tosin Ajibade kept her advice precise and memorable: “Follow the trend but evolve while at it.” Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade encouraged creators to let their analytics guide their decisions in an increasingly algorithm-driven world, while Uzoamaka Power made a case for authenticity over imitation.

A side angle view of a row of young African content creators sitting in red auditorium seats, attentively listening and taking notes during a presentation.

Emerging digital storytellers, journalists, and lifestyle creators engage with industry speakers during the educational masterclasses in Lagos.

For creators working within organisations rather than independently, Abisola Alawode offered a reframe: you do not need to be an entrepreneur to be a creator, you can build within the structures you already belong to, within your organisation’s policies and vision.

As BellaNaija marks 20 years, the event also carried a wider significance. Head of Editorial and Innovation Oluwadunsin Sanya spoke about two decades of positive storytelling and the responsibility that comes with it, urging young creators to resist the pull of sensationalism. “The stories you tell today are the stories we’ll become tomorrow,” she said.

Head of Editorial and Innovation Oluwadunsin Sanya speaking on stage in front of a slide titled "The problem with telling stories of Africa(ns)".

Addressing the 20-year milestone of BellaNaija, Oluwadunsin Sanya, Head of Editorial and Innovation, delivers a powerful keynote on reshaping the narrative of African successes and ethical journalism.

BellaNaija’s Chief of Staff and Head of Strategy Mary Edoro, who served as Programme Director of the Next Gen Creator House, described the thinking behind it: “Next Gen Creator House is BellaNaija’s answer to a question we’ve been asking ourselves throughout our 20th anniversary year: what does it mean to genuinely invest in the next generation, not just talk about them? This wasn’t just a conference about young creators. It is a space we have intentionally built for them, with the tools, mentorship, and access to actually build something real for Africa’s future.”

Toke Makinwa speaking into a microphone on stage during a fireside chat moderated by Omotunde Ibironke, Head of Partnerships and Growth at BellaNaija.

Toke Makinwa speaking into a microphone on stage during a fireside chat moderated by Omotunde Ibironke, Head of Partnerships and Growth at BellaNaija.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade wearing glasses and a maroon hoodie speaking with one hand raised in front of a digital screen displaying his introduction slide.

Google’s Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade leads an interactive digital literacy masterclass on implementing generative AI tools into creative production workflows.

A close-up portrait of media personality Toke Makinwa gesturing with her hand while speaking passionately into a microphone on stage.

Toke Makinwa shares advice on building personal brand longevity and a legacy-driven media footprint.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade celebrating on stage next to three young creative challenge winners holding boxed rewards and digital prizes.

Recognising outstanding talent, winners of the live digital challenge receive prizes on stage following the Google Gemini AI workshop session.

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