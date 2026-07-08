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From Kylian Mbappé to Bukayo Saka, 9 Footballers of African Heritage Dominating the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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From Kylian Mbappé to Bukayo Saka, 9 Footballers of African Heritage Dominating the 2026 FIFA World Cup

From Kylian Mbappé’s seven goals to Michael Olise leading the assists chart, footballers of African heritage are among the biggest stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, representing France, England, Spain, Belgium, and Switzerland.
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Portraits of Kylian Mbappe in a blue France kit, Bukayo Saka in a white England kit, and Jude Bellingham celebrating in an England national team kit.

Diaspora stars Kylian Mbappé (Cameroonian-Algerian), Bukayo Saka (Nigerian), and Jude Bellingham (Jamaican descent) who are dominating the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout matches for France and England.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been one of the most extraordinary tournaments in recent memory, and Africa has had its fingerprints all over it. Ten African nations qualified, the largest contingent in World Cup history, with nine making it out of the group stage. Egypt made history by reaching the Round of 16 before bowing out to Argentina, while Morocco remain the last African nation standing, now in the quarterfinals.

But beyond the African nations themselves, a generation of footballers of African descent, playing for France, England, Spain, and Belgium, have been among the most compelling players at the tournament. Here are ten worth knowing about.

Portraits of Bukayo Saka for England, Kylian Mbappe for France, and Jeremy Doku wearing a red Royal Belgian Football Association jacket.

Elite wingers Bukayo Saka, Kylian Mbappé, and Jérémy Doku highlight the deep African roots present within the England, France, and Belgium squads at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé (France) Born in Paris to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother, Mbappé has been the story of this tournament. Seven goals in five appearances, including braces against Senegal, Iraq, and Sweden, plus a penalty against Paraguay that sent France into the quarterfinals. He now has 19 career World Cup goals, second only to Lionel Messi, and became France’s all-time leading international scorer along the way, surpassing Olivier Giroud’s record of 57 goals. France face Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Kylian Mbappe of Cameroonian and Algerian descent smiling while holding a silver FIFA Player of the Match trophy against a blue branded backdrop.

France captain Kylian Mbappé of Cameroonian and Algerian descent celebrates another clinical knockout stage performance after guiding Les Bleus into a high-stakes 2026 World Cup quarter-final fixture against Morocco. Photo Credit: Kylian Mbappé/Instagram

Michael Olise (France) Born in London to a Nigerian father and a French-English mother, the Bayern Munich winger has been France’s most creative player at this tournament. He leads the assists chart with five, a figure only Pelé has exceeded in a single World Cup edition since 1966. His teammates have been effusive throughout, with Bradley Barcola saying: “He does everything on the pitch. He works hard defensively and with the ball, he does great passes, brings danger and it’s a real pleasure to play with him.”

Ousmane Dembélé (France) Born in Vernon to a Guinean father and a Mauritanian-Senegalese mother, Dembélé has four goals and four assists at this tournament. His first-half hat-trick against Norway in the group stage was one of the moments of the tournament, and his combination with Mbappé has produced six goals between them, more than any other duo in the competition.

Ousmane Dembele of Malian, Mauritanian, and Senegalese heritage carries Kylian Mbappe on his back while celebrating a French national team goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ousmane Dembele of Malian, Mauritanian, and Senegalese heritage carries Kylian Mbappe on his back while celebrating a French national team goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo Credit: Ousmane Dembele/Instagram

Lamine Yamal (Spain) Born in Barcelona to a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother, the 17-year-old has arrived at his first World Cup and delivered. He leads the entire competition in dribbles with 17, scored against Saudi Arabia, and has been a constant threat despite managing a hamstring injury throughout. Spain are yet to concede a goal heading into the quarterfinals against Belgium.

Lamine Yamal of Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean heritage looking sideways while wearing a glossy blue Spain national team anthem jacket on the pitch.

Spanish teenage forward Lamine Yamal of Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean heritage on the global stage during Spain’s undefeated run to the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals. Photo Credit: Lamine Yamal/Instagram

Bukayo Saka (England) Born in London to Yoruba parents from Nigeria, Saka has been central to everything positive England have produced. His first name translates to “adds to happiness,” which is exactly what he has done, contributing three assists and working tirelessly in England’s dramatic 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Mexico alongside Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. England face Norway in the quarterfinals.

Bukayo Saka of Nigerian heritage wearing a yellow England training bib while controlling a football on a training pitch during the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

England winger Bukayo Saka, born to Nigerian parents from Isale-Eko, Lagos, sharpens his skills in training ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final fixture against Norway. Photo Credit: Bukayo Saka/Instagram

Jude Bellingham (England) Born in Stourbridge to a father of Jamaican descent, Bellingham has four goals at this tournament and has been brilliant when England have needed him most. His performances in the knockout rounds have been the standout moments of England’s campaign, and his composure and quality in the 3-2 win over Mexico were decisive.

Jude Bellingham of Jamaican descent wearing the white number 10 England shirt while dribbling a football past a Mexico player in a green kit on the pitch.

Jude Bellingham of Jamaican descent wearing the white number 10 England shirt while dribbling a football past a Mexico player in a green kit on the pitch. Photo Credit: Jude Bellingham/Instagram

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) Born in Antwerp to Congolese parents, Lukaku has been Belgium’s match-winning presence off the bench throughout this tournament. His stoppage-time goal against the United States sealed Belgium’s dominant 4-1 Round of 16 victory and confirmed his status as the most reliable finisher in the Belgian squad. He enters the quarterfinals against Spain as the bedrock of Belgium’s attack.

Striker Romelu Lukaku of Congolese descent running on the pitch in celebration during Belgium's 4-1 victory over the USA at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Striker Romelu Lukaku of Congolese descent running on the pitch in celebration during Belgium’s 4-1 victory over the USA at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo Credit: Romelu Lukaku/Instagram

Jérémy Doku (Belgium) Born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents, Doku has been a recurring problem for opposition full-backs throughout Belgium’s campaign. His electric first step and acceleration can turn any possession into a dangerous opportunity in an instant, and Belgium’s coach has used him judiciously as both a starter and a game-changing substitute. He faces Spain’s defence in the quarterfinals.

Winger Jeremy Doku of Ghanaian heritage sprinting past opponents while tracking the football during a 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout match for Belgium.

Winger Jeremy Doku of Ghanaian heritage sprinting past opponents while tracking the football during a 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout match for Belgium. Photo Credit: Jeremy Doku/Instagram

Amadou Onana (Belgium) Born in Dakar, Senegal, to a Cameroonian father and a Senegalese mother, Onana was a commanding presence in Belgium’s midfield throughout the group stage and into the Round of 16, his physical dominance and defensive positioning acting as the shield for the Belgian backline. His suspected ACL injury, which forced him off during the win over the United States, leaves a significant void that Belgium will need to navigate carefully against Spain.

Amadou Onana of Senegalese and Cameroonian heritage playing in midfield for Belgium during their 4-1 Round of 16 victory over the USA at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Amadou Onana of Senegalese and Cameroonian heritage playing in midfield for Belgium during their 4-1 Round of 16 victory over the USA at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo Credit: Amadou Onana/Instagram 

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