From Kylian Mbappé to Bukayo Saka, 9 Footballers of African Heritage Dominating the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been one of the most extraordinary tournaments in recent memory, and Africa has had its fingerprints all over it. Ten African nations qualified, the largest contingent in World Cup history, with nine making it out of the group stage. Egypt made history by reaching the Round of 16 before bowing out to Argentina, while Morocco remain the last African nation standing, now in the quarterfinals.

But beyond the African nations themselves, a generation of footballers of African descent, playing for France, England, Spain, and Belgium, have been among the most compelling players at the tournament. Here are ten worth knowing about.