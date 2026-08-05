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5 New Albums to Listen to This Week: Ayra Starr, Kunmie, Nathaniel Bassey, Greatman Takit & Davido

A roundup of five new Nigerian album releases across Afrobeats, R&B, and Gospel. Key drops include Davido’s Oriadé, Ayra Starr’s Starrgirl, Kunmie’s 22, Nathaniel Bassey’s The Life Recording, and Greatman Takit’s Flames Of A Wildfire.
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Nigerian R&B singer Kunmie wearing a black t-shirt and silver chain necklaces

Singer-songwriter Kunmie, whose debut album 22 dropped on August 14, 2026. Photo Credit: Kunmie/Instagram

A new week brings a fresh delivery of project releases across major streaming platforms. If your rotation needs a reset, Nigerian artists are serving up a massive selection, from global Afrobeats juggernauts dropping highly anticipated records to gospel ministers delivering worship projects for your personal quiet time and prayer playlists.

Whether you are looking for high-energy Afro-pop to power your daily commute or deeply reflective gospel albums to inspire you divinely and elevate your weekly devotion, this lineup has something for every mood.

Here are five new album releases to add straight to your playlist of the week:

Ayra Starr – Starrgirl

Global superstar Ayra Starr steps into a bold new chapter with her third studio album, Starrgirl. Coming off the back of her acclaimed previous records, this 16-track release highlights her evolution as a vocalist and songwriter while capturing a smooth blend of Afrobeats, Pop, and R&B.

Ayra Starr in a purple gele and metallic dress shooting a pink beam for Starrgirl album cover

Ayra Starr returns with her third studio album, Starrgirl. Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

Starrgirl features big-name collaborations, pairing Ayra Starr with Wizkid on Gimme Dat, Rema on Who’s That Girl, Zayn on Heaven Baby, and Leon Thomas on Pressure, alongside appearances from KWN, Theodora, and Danny Ocean. From opening cuts like Dangerous to rhythmic anthems like Tornado and Hot Body, the project delivers a fresh, summer-ready sound built for global rotation.

Davido – Oriadé

Afrobeats star Davido returns with his sixth studio album, Oriadé. Translating from Yoruba as “the crown follows destiny,” the 13-track project marks a key milestone as he celebrates 15 years in the music industry. The album keeps its focus tight on high-tempo African rhythms while incorporating global pop sounds across its runtime.

Davido holding a golden embellished crown for his sixth studio album Oriadé

Davido releases his sixth studio album, Oriadé. Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram

Davido brings along an array of collaborators, including Black Sherif, Aya Nakamura, Leon Thomas, Mayorkun, Fola, Llona, JAZZWRLD, GL_Ceejay, and NO11. Cuts like On The Road, Amazing Grace, Julie, and Constantly highlight his usual vocal drive, making Oriadé a heavy contender for immediate playlist adds.

Nathaniel Bassey – The Life Recording

Gospel minister and trumpeter Nathaniel Bassey presents The Life Recording, a live worship project running for over an hour across 7 tracks. Designed as a continuous worship experience for prayer and personal devotion, the album blends fresh compositions with live medleys and reimagined classics.

Nathaniel Bassey holding a trumpet and microphone on blue background for The Life Recording album cover

Gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey presents his live worship album, The Life Recording. Photo Credit: Nathaniel Bassey/Instagram

Features include Mirabel Ekezie on Onye Kam Ga Si Na Oyiri Gi, alongside key tracks such as Agbanilagbatan, The Potentate, New Beauty, and The Battle Belongs to God (Praise Medley). With its signature brass instrumentation and spiritual atmosphere, the album provides a grounding companion for morning devotionals and weekly worship playlists.

Kunmie – 22

Emerging Afrobeats and R&B artist Kunmie officially unveils his debut studio album, titled 22. Spanning 13 tracks, the project serves as a well-rounded introduction to his smooth vocal style, storytelling, and versatile production.

Kunmie sitting on a black sofa next to a floor lamp for his debut album 22

Singer-songwriter Kunmie debuts his 13-track album, 22. Photo Credit: Kunmie/Instagram

Kunmie collaborates with top-tier talent across the tracklist, tapping Penthauze head Phyno for the opener 5AM, Lojay for Gorgeous, Wizard Chan for Unfiltered, Zlatan for Pressure, Joeboy for Solace II, and G4ZI for Laye Mi. Mixing laid-back melodies with upbeat rhythms, 22 offers a refreshing listening experience for fans following the next generation of Nigerian music stars.

Greatman Takit – Flames of A Wildfire

Afro-gospel artist Greatman Takit delivers Flames Of A Wildfire, an ambitious 23-track project that bridges Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and contemporary Christian songwriting. Created to inspire listeners divinely while keeping the energy high, the album centers on faith, purpose, and spiritual conviction.

Greatman Takit standing in a golden glowing forest for Flames Of A Wildfire album cover

Afro-gospel artist Greatman Takit releases his 23-track album, Flames Of A Wildfire. Photo Credit: Excel Joad/Instagram 

Greatman Takit assembles a strong lineup of gospel voices, including Nathaniel Bassey, AnendlessOcean, Lawrence Oyor, Prinx Emmanuel, TY Bello, Limoblaze, Oba Reengy, and Dr Foy. With tracks like ADML, Heavenly Man, Inferno, and You Are Good, it offers an upbeat, faith-driven soundtrack for your weekly worship and workout rotations alike.

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