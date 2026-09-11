“Where You Lead I Can Go”: Anendlessocean Begins His Freedom Era With “Revival”

If your playlist needs a dose of quiet reflection mixed with contemporary R&B, Anendlessocean has returned with a brand new offering that doubles as an era-defining teaser. The Nigerian singer-songwriter has released his latest single, Revival, marking the official lead single and first instalment of his upcoming studio album, Freedom.

Teasing the new era across his social platforms, the artist shared his excitement for the journey ahead:

Everything Orchestrated by the Almighty who has given me power to go crazyyyyy. Sit back and relax. Freedom is coming.

Building on the introspective foundations of his earlier 2026 project, Love Is a Machinery, “Revival” sets the tone for Freedom with a focus on spiritual renewal, divine direction, and surrender. Rather than leaning into loud, fast-paced arrangements, the track pairs subtle atmospheric production with steady midtempo rhythms, allowing its lyrical message to take centre stage.

The song draws heavily on biblical imagery of divine provision and keeping, referencing flowing “rivers of living waters”and finding peace in “Goshen”. Yoruba lines like “Gbanigbani ti mo n saya” (The deliverer I lean on) further ground the record in an intimate, personal expression of faith.

The chorus captures the posture of this entire new chapter: Where you lead goes my soul / Got nowhere else to go / Where you lead I can go.

As the first taste of what Freedom holds, “Revival” serves as a strong statement of intent from an artist continually pushing the boundaries of contemporary gospel and alternative soul.

Watch below