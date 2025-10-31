You’ll Want to Put Anendlessocean’s “Head 2 Core” on Repeat

What happens when sound meets soul — when music stops being just something you hear and becomes something you feel? That’s the space Anendlessccean steps into with his new project, “Head 2 Core.”

Known for his introspective sound and spiritually grounded lyrics, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer takes listeners on a reflective journey that moves from thought to feeling, from the head straight to the heart. The project is as emotional as it is experimental, blending textured production with soft, meditative vocals and harmonies that linger long after the song fades.

“Head 2 Core” explores questions of purpose, identity and surrender, all while staying true to AnEndlessOcean’s signature ability to fuse the spiritual with the sonic. It’s music that asks you to slow down, to listen inward, and to find meaning in the quiet moments between the beats.

In his words, “Remember, God is the source.”

It’s a reminder that sits at the centre of this project — a gentle anchor for anyone searching for connection, clarity or peace through sound.

