You’ll Want to Put Anendlessocean’s "Head 2 Core" on Repeat

Should You Stay Friends with Your Ex? Toyosi & Daniel Etim- Effiong Have Thoughts

Queen Latifah Walked the Spirit Tunnel Like It Was Hers

All White, All Gorgeous! Yemi Alade and Fave Make “Worry” Look Like a Dream

We Can’t Get Over Selena Gomez’s Sweet Spirit Tunnel Moment on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

Waje & KCee Are All About That Forever Kind of Love in “Luvey Luvey”

Gbemi & Toolz Are Talking Sex, Pleasure & Everything We Don’t Say Out Loud

Asake Lights Up NPR’s Tiny Desk with a Set That Feels Like Home

Adekunle Gold Brings It Home in the Video for “Don Corleone”

Ayra Starr and Rema Are Owning Every Beat in “Who’s Dat Girl”

Get ready for a mood shift—Anendlessocean’s Head 2 Core delivers a soothing yet thought-provoking soundtrack for anyone chasing clarity and calm.
Published

4 hours ago

 on

What happens when sound meets soul — when music stops being just something you hear and becomes something you feel? That’s the space Anendlessccean steps into with his new project, “Head 2 Core.”

Known for his introspective sound and spiritually grounded lyrics, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer takes listeners on a reflective journey that moves from thought to feeling, from the head straight to the heart. The project is as emotional as it is experimental, blending textured production with soft, meditative vocals and harmonies that linger long after the song fades.

“Head 2 Core” explores questions of purpose, identity and surrender, all while staying true to AnEndlessOcean’s signature ability to fuse the spiritual with the sonic. It’s music that asks you to slow down, to listen inward, and to find meaning in the quiet moments between the beats.

In his words, “Remember, God is the source.”

It’s a reminder that sits at the centre of this project — a gentle anchor for anyone searching for connection, clarity or peace through sound.

Watch below

