The First Episode of MENtality With Ebuka is Here | Watch!

The first episode of MENtality With Ebuka, a podcast that aims to shed light on conversations surrounding men. From money, relationships, parenting, to mental health, the goal of the podcast is simply to get men to talk and speak.

The host of the podcast is none other but Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who said, through the podcast, he just wants conversations to had. “Just want conversations to be had. I’m hoping people watch the series and ask questions, like, “Hmm, I didn’t think of it that way.” Just opening up the mind and talking more. Call your friend, husband, brother, or uncle and say, “Oh, did you see this? What did you think of that? Is that what you were going through when this was happening?” Starting conversations, honestly, is the key thing for me. I’m not here to change anybody’s mind or convert people to anything. I just want people to talk.”

The podcast is co-hosted by Banky W, and the first episode features Seun Kuti and Noble Igwe. Each episode drops on Friday at 5 PM. The first meal is prepared and ready for your feast.

