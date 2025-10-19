“I Want Conversations to be Had” – Ebuka on Sparking Open Dialogue in His New Project “MENtality with Ebuka”

Ahead of the launch of MENtality with Ebuka, a podcast that sheds light on conversations surrounding men, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu graces the cover of ThisDay Style to discuss his journey since leaving the Big Brother Naija house in 2006, his evolution over the past decades, and the inspiration behind the podcast.

Although there is a whole manosphere happening on podcasts and social media right now, a lot of it is “fuelled by right-wing conversations about what a man should be, and Ebuka has always wondered if there should be something different to say about this. ”

I’m sure not all men agree with those conversations on the right. I also felt there weren’t enough of these conversations happening in this part of the world, whether on the right, on the left, or anywhere in between. People have opinions, but not necessarily conversations. That was what fuelled MENtality with Ebuka. It was also driven by what I saw among young people being influenced by online discussions and gaming culture. It was an opportunity to have honest conversations because people always say men don’t talk enough, and that’s what this was about for me: hearing what people really think, seeing what needs to change, and figuring out how to help men be who they truly feel they should be, not what they’re told to be.

With this project, Ebuka wants people, men specifically, to talk and speak. When asked what he hopes viewers take out of the podcast, he says:

Honestly, more than anything else, I just want people to talk. I’m not looking for any particular reaction. I just want conversations to be had. I’m hoping people watch the series and ask questions, like, “Hmm, I didn’t think of it that way.” Just opening up the mind and talking more. Call your friend, husband, brother, or uncle and say, “Oh, did you see this? What did you think of that? Is that what you were going through when this was happening?” Starting conversations, honestly, is the key thing for me. I’m not here to change anybody’s mind or convert people to anything. I just want people to talk.

MENtality with Ebuka launches soon and promises to bring together a range of voices, from celebrities and thought leaders to everyday men, sharing personal stories, vulnerabilities and perspectives often left unsaid about men. Through each episode, Ebuka hopes to spark reflection and open dialogue around masculinity, identity, and the evolving realities of being a man today.

