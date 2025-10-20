Omuwa Odiodio: Why Young Lawyers Need to Learn Business Thinking

Connect with us

Since being called to the Nigerian Bar, I have learned that excelling in law and building a successful legal career are two distinct challenges. You can have strong legal instincts, write compelling opinions, and know your case law inside and out, yet still struggle to gain visibility, attract clients, or feel secure about your next steps. I once believed that having competence alone would ensure everything else would fall into place, but that is not the case.

I’m starting to realise that the legal profession, for all its prestige and principles, despite its prestige and principles, operates on the same fundamental principle as other professions: value exchange. Clients, firms, and employers are continuously evaluating, “What do I gain from working with you?”

And that’s where business thinking comes in.

Law School Doesn’t Teach You This Part

Law school teaches us how to think critically, argue effectively, and analyse complex issues. It teaches discipline, precision, and structure in our approach. However, it doesn’t equip us with the skills to position ourselves in the marketplace, communicate our value effectively, or create a sustainable practice. We must navigate these challenges in real time, often learning through mistakes, missed opportunities, and a lot of observation.

I’ve realised that the lawyers who thrive are not only proficient in the law; they also understand how business works. They know how to attract and retain clients, manage relationships, and build credibility in a competitive environment. They view their practice not merely as a service, but as a strategy.

Seeing Law Through a Business Lens

Thinking like a businessperson doesn’t mean abandoning ethics or solely pursuing profit. It simply means understanding that law, like any service, relies on people, and that people respond to clarity, trust, and perceived value. It’s about grasping how systems function, how firms generate revenue, how clients are acquired, how pricing is established, and how reputations are built. A satisfied client today could become a valuable referral tomorrow, and your personal brand influences your reputation even when you’re not present.

I’ve started paying attention to how partners approach growth, how firms position themselves, and how every decision, from billing to branding, relates to sustainability. This experience is teaching me that legal excellence is only one part of the equation. The other part involves visibility, systems, and strategy because the market is evolving. Technology is rewriting the rules faster than we can adjust. AI can now draft contracts, summarise judgments, and analyse patterns faster than any human. Clients are becoming more demanding and less loyal. The competition isn’t just between lawyers anymore; it’s between humans and efficiency.

However, it’s only a reminder that our greatest strength lies in the things technology can’t replicate: judgment, empathy, moral reasoning and trust. Business thinking helps us protect and scale those strengths. It teaches us how to adapt instead of being replaced.

Learning to Think Beyond the Law

As I started to pay closer attention to how businesses operate, I began to notice patterns in how marketing, systems, and structure all contribute to building trust. This observation made me rethink what success means in this profession.

Success isn’t just about who can argue the best; it’s about who can communicate clearly, deliver consistently, and build lasting relationships. It’s understanding that client satisfaction doesn’t end when a case closes—it’s about how you follow up, manage expectations, and make people feel valued.

These are not aspects that the legal curriculum prepares us for, but they are essential if we want to create something sustainable—whether that’s a law firm, a solo practice, or a reputation that endures long after we’re gone.

I am still learning how to balance competence with communication, intellect with persuasion, and service with selling. Some days, it feels like I’m getting it right; other days, I realise just how much I still don’t know.

However, the future of law will reward those who understand both sides of the equation—the legal and the strategic. Knowing the law is important, but if you don’t know how to manage, scale, and position it, you will always be limited to the opportunities that others create for you.

I believe the key lesson here is that the business of law doesn’t diminish the profession; it sustains it. So, perhaps it’s time for us to start learning both.

 

Omuwa is a writer and brand identity expert with a passion for empowering individuals to build and enhance their personal brands. With a keen focus on brand visuals such as brand colours, brand voice, website, imagery, logo design, she brings personal brands to life, presents them as authentic, premium, and expert. She is also experienced in helping brands structure and refine their messaging in order that they fully understand who their ideal audience should be and properly articulate their core strengths, potential, and results as well as helping brands develop a cogent value proposition that sets them up as masters in any playing field. Omuwa is also an expert in digital positioning. she helps clients make a lasting impact in the digital landscape by helping them develop a name on specific platforms best for their brands as well as helping them create thought leadership content that positions them as the go-to expert in their industry. With the strategies she deploys, she puts her clients on the radar of the right people as well as helping them meet their goals. Her ideal clients are driven professionals, entrepreneurs, and forward thinking individuals, who aspire to start or elevate their personal brands. She has been verified as a Digital Marketing Associate by Meta, a distinction achieved with gratitude to Ingressive For Good.

