MENtalityWithEbuka: Some Movies That Shed Light on Masculinity

One of the best things about art is the luxury of imitating what is currently happening in the world, or what could happen. Movies are a powerful art form because they present a sequence of events, allowing anyone to see a reflection of themselves or who they could become.

At its core, art exists to entertain, to inform, and to expose society. Through films, music, and visual expressions, we are constantly reminded of our shared humanity — our joys, our flaws, our contradictions.

One of the subjects that art, and film in particular, has explored is masculinity. Yet, it’s often subtle, almost easy to miss, because the movies that dominate global charts rarely dwell on this theme. The biggest blockbusters tend to centre on spectacle: fantasy, romance, or adventure. Conversations about men, their inner lives, vulnerabilities, and social roles, are often left unexplored.

However, some movies have attempted to explore what it means to be a man in the world. They have dared to allow the audience to find meanings and responses to questions like: What is the role of men in society? What, as a man, makes you a man? How does your behaviour influence those around? What does society expect from you as a man? What are the responsibilities of a man in society? Where does responsibility begin, and where does it end?

Here are some movies that explore and shed light on masculinity.

The Pursuit of Happyness

A classic. This film captures the vulnerability hidden behind male perseverance. Will Smith’s portrayal of Chris Gardner dismantles the stoic idea of manhood by presenting fatherhood as both an act of love and endurance. Through homelessness, rejection, and exhaustion, the film redefines masculinity as the courage to remain tender while life tests every part of your strength.

Fatherhood

Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood explores grief and single parenthood through humour and heartbreak. The film softens traditional expectations of men by showing a father navigating uncertainty, learning empathy, and choosing to be present. As a father, Kevin Hart uses the film to show men his idea of being a man to his child/ren.

Adolescence

Adolescence examines how boys internalise distorted notions of strength and freedom, and how escaping them demands emotional awareness. The film reveals the journey of a young boy on the brink of adulthood, revealing the pressures of identity and self-definition. There is a lot to unpack from Stephen Graham’s Adolescence on what it means to be a father and a child.

King Richard

A faction. King Richard narrates the stories of Serena and Venus Williams. It celebrates discipline and belief as expressions of fatherly love. Richard Williams’ story reflects a man’s complex relationship with ambition, protection and vulnerability. His flaws and fervour intertwine. The film reveals how masculinity can be an act of dominance and devotion, that fierce will to nurture greatness even when the world refuses to see it.

Breath of Life

Directed by BB Sasore, masculinity is explored in Breath of Life through faith, purpose and regret. It tells of a man who retreats from the world after loss. Although he finds renewal through mentoring a young man, the film portrays redemption and emotional reconnection as masculine virtues.

Awon Boyz

A documentary that narrates the daily struggles of street boys and men on the streets of Lagos.

My Father’s Shadow

Akinola Davies Jr‘s My Father’s Shadow examines how sons absorb both the strengths and the wounds of their fathers, and how healing demands confrontation. By unpacking silence, trauma, and reconciliation, it shows that breaking cycles is an act of love, not rebellion.

These films share a heartbeat of reimagining what it means to be a man. They dismantle the myth of around masculinity and replace it with portraits of men who love, fail, nurture, become vulnerable and evolve. Through fatherhood or mentorship, masculinity is revealed as a range of tenderness and resilience, a human journey toward self-understanding rather than dominance.

In that light, one of the most influential stage hosts in Nigeria, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, launched a new podcast project, tagged MENtality with Ebuka, to shed light on conversations surrounding men.