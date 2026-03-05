5 Producers Break Down Making Beats for Burna Boy

No matter how good an artist is, their producer has to be equally brilliant. Artists have the brilliance to render lyrics and composition to a beat, but the producers ensure the lyrics sound cool to the ears. One of the best Afrobeats lyricists is Burna Boy. He prides himself on writing his songs, which is one of the things that is considered cool in Nigeria.

But behind Burna Boy’s lyrics are producers who make him sound cool. You probably know them, but watch some of them break down the making of some of Burna Boy’s hits.

Gbona – Kel P

Last Last – Chopstiiiix

Wonderful – Telz

Ye – Phantom

Benjamz iLL Beats – African Giant