5 Burna Boy's Most Iconic Live Performances

Tochukwu Ekoh: Being Christian Should Not Mean Destroying Other Religion Believers

Adebimpe Alafe: Why My Period Left Me Exhausted Every Month

BN Prose: Feelings Are Silly Old Things by Toyosi Onikosi

Ayobami Esther Akinnagbe: Why We Need More Women In Leadership Position

What Does It Take to Shoot Adanne, A Movie About Three Generations of Nigerian Women?

Asisat Oshoala, Tariye Gbadegesin and 6 Others Named 2026 Women With New Vision for Earth by Global Landscapes Forum

A Fun Rivalry: The Things Nigerians and Ghanaians Might Never Agree On

Chude Jideonwo Celebrates Adebola Williams on His 40th Birthday

5 Producers Break Down Making Beats for Burna Boy

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Telz

No matter how good an artist is, their producer has to be equally brilliant. Artists have the brilliance to render lyrics and composition to a beat, but the producers ensure the lyrics sound cool to the ears. One of the best Afrobeats lyricists is Burna Boy. He prides himself on writing his songs, which is one of the things that is considered cool in Nigeria.

But behind Burna Boy’s lyrics are producers who make him sound cool. You probably know them, but watch some of them break down the making of some of Burna Boy’s hits.

Gbona – Kel P

Last Last – Chopstiiiix

Wonderful – Telz

Ye – Phantom

Benjamz iLL Beats – African Giant

